Under the Blade: ‘The Acolyte’ Honors Lucas’ Vision

The Acolyte has been making headlines in the Star Wars community, but not for the right reasons. Amidst the backlash after some of the previous episodes, could the series actually be honoring George Lucas and his vision?

Although viewers will find no stormtroopers, bounty hunters, smugglers, or a Millennium Falcon in this presentation of the High Republic Era, it has more in common with George Lucas’ original plan for the Star Wars franchise.

As the murder mystery surrounding the Jedi Knights, Sith Lords, and the mysterious ways of the Force continues to divide the fanbase, The Acolyte reawakens the samurai imagery and culture that first inspired A New Hope (1977) and the rest of the original trilogy. Have fans missed the mark?

Samurai, Star Wars, and Their Influence

Although George Lucas was originally inspired by the sci-fi serials of the 1950s and ’60s, like Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers, the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa also played a major role in bringing us the galaxy far, far away (as Cinefix explains above). Even decades later, the shoguns, warlords, and swordsmen still inspire the Jedi Knights of today.

Longtime Star Wars fans and film buffs will immediately make connections between the samurai influences of the original film series and those seen in The Acolyte. As much as the fanbase has absolutely downvoted the series into oblivion, the producers and creators at least get one thing right in the delivery.

Take the opening sequence of the first episode for example. Master Indara (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) is attacked by a masked ninja-like assassin wearing bamboo armor similar to samurai plating (played by Amandla Stenberg). Additionally, while the lightsabers were always inspired by dueling samurai, the throwing knives Osha wields in her introductory scene are very reminiscent of kunai daggers.

The biggest tie to the series’ samurai influence might be Master Sol (played by Lee Jung-jae). Although brought to the screen by a Korean actor, Jung-jae carries himself with the same sense of grandeur and nobility as one of Kurosawa’s warriors, even sporting a ponytail, tabard robes, and similar stance.

From a Certain Point of View

It’s no secret that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland are not making many friends amongst the fanbase. However, that doesn’t mean all the decisions made were the wrong ones.

As much as the series has been raked over the coals, viewers can still find something that works in its favor, especially considering how much work many of the filmmakers did in researching how to build this world. While it’s certainly not what many were expecting, the classic Star Wars influence is undeniably there.

