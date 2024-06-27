Documents Reveal Another Marvel Ride for Disney Park, Plus Secret IP Overlay

More IP is heading to one Disney theme park, as per recently discovered documents.

Disney’s theme parks are always undergoing expansions and receiving new additions. Some of these are more popular than others, with the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance receiving widespread acclaim, while other attractions, such as Magic Kingdom’s latest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Aventure, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, have proven much more divisive.

As any frustrated diehard Disney parkgoer will tell you, the majority of these new additions are driven by IP. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently confirmed that this won’t change any time soon, claiming that “almost all” of the new attractions fuelled by Disney’s ongoing $60 billion investment into its theme parks inspired by IP.

Speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference, Iger gave the following explanation as to why this is the case.

If we get things right film‐wise, and I feel really good about where we are, then that should start to pay off more in terms of combining it with the turbocharge concept that I described at the parks and investment. And interestingly enough, if you look – if you analyze carefully how we achieve those returns on invested capital in the parks, it was all about the IP. So for quite a long time, new attractions in lands at the parks were based on essentially either very old IP or no IP, just an attraction. And starting really with Cars Land and Toy Story and a few others, I can’t remember this – all the specifics, we decided that almost all of our investment in the parks in terms of attractions on lands would be using that IP. And it’s very, very clear what that delivered.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the latest expansion teased in recently unearthed documents suggests that even more IP is heading for one Disney theme park.

The document submitted by Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) to the Legislative Council’s Economic Development Panel ahead of further discussion in July 2024 suggests that an existing attraction at the park will be reimagined into a new experience (Disney code for an overlay) while another Marvel attraction will be added to the Stark Expo section of Tomorrowland.

In particular, with the successful launch of the new “World of Frozen” in bringing immersive experience to guests, preparation has begun for the remaining “Re-imagined” and “Marvel-themed area” projects under its multi-year expansion and development plan for rolling out at opportune junctures to enhance its appeal to guests in the region, ensure business synergy and consolidate HKDL’s position as an iconic and landmark tourist attraction in Hong Kong.

This Marvel attraction will likely be the previously announced Avengers Quinjet E-ticket attraction. The park hasn’t mentioned this idea for a while, which isn’t a massive surprise considering that it endured several years of on-off closures and capacity restrictions due to COVID-19.

Things have recently turned around for the park, however, since the opening of World of Frozen in November. Disney’s first theme park land inspired by the animated movie contains its own version of Frozen Ever After, as well as an original attraction, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hong Kong Disneyland – which has notoriously struggled with financial losses in the past – managed to boost revenue by 156% to HK$5.7 billion ($731 million) between October 2022 and September 2023. This has allowed the Hong Kong government (which owns the majority stake in the park) to pay back its debt to The Walt Disney Company.

