Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Leans Into R-Rated Territory as New Details Revealed

Jurassic Park could finally break into the horror genre with an upcoming sequel (which is one of three sequels currently in development).

The idea of a more violent entry in the Jurassic franchise certainly has plenty of appeal. Fans have been clamoring for an R-rated installment for years, which is hardly surprising when you look at the source material — Michael Crichton’s two novels, “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995), upon which the first two films are based, are packed with graphic violence.

While it’s doubtful the Jurassic World movies will ever dip their clawed toes into more violent territory given their broad appeal (although the 2015 film does have its fair share of surprisingly bloody moments), seeing the franchise take a darker route hinges on the shoulders of the Jurassic Park side of things. Enter “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA).

The upcoming first-person action-adventure video game set the fanbase ablaze when the first official trailer dropped last year. Pitting a lone InGen scientist (Dr. Maya Joshi) against Isla Nublar’s deadly prehistoric inhabitants just 24 hours after the events of the original 1993 film is nothing short of genius. But will the game bring the franchise back to its horror roots?

The game’s profile was recently added to Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store ahead of its release (which is yet to be confirmed). While most of the information there has been lifted from the official website — the synopsis, trailer, what to expect from the gameplay, and so on — there is an added detail that caught our attention.

The two websites reveal the game’s certificate to be “PEGI 16”, adding that it has “horror” and “strong violence.” While Jurassic Park is no stranger to horror and strong violence, from the third film (2001’s Jurassic Park III) onwards, the series has become very tame.

The first two films, Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), make the most out of the less-is-more approach, but there are still plenty of gruesome deaths and moments of genuine horror. Later sequels, however, have felt too gutless (literally).

But it makes sense that “Jurassic Park: Survival” will bring the franchise back to its horror roots — after all, it takes place 24 hours after the events of the 1993 film, so capturing the same level of terror and horror is essential to the game feeling like an extension of that story.

We don’t quite know how violent “Survival” will be, but we know from the “mature content description” on the game’s Steam profile that there will be “intense science fiction terror with death and violence from dinosaurs against humans and against other dinosaurs.”

This description is hardly surprising for a Jurassic installment, but with “a fully realized Isla Nublar” on offer, we may even stumble upon the fresh carcasses of characters such as Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck), Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), and Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero).

Check out the trailer for “Survival” below, courtesy of Jurassic World YouTube:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for “Survival”:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to “evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and PC.

Other Jurassic Park/Jurassic World Media

There’s a lot of new Jurassic content to sink your teeth into. The animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is now streaming on Netflix, and Jurassic World 4 (2025) is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025. Meanwhile, attractions such as Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Jurassic World Live Tour continue to wow guests all around the world.

