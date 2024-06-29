Iconic 34-Year-Old Location Changed at Universal Orlando, Theme Parks Undergo Rebuild

Universal Orlando Resort has long been at the forefront of innovation in the theme park industry.

Located in Orlando, Florida, this sprawling entertainment complex is renowned for its dynamic blend of thrilling attractions, immersive theme parks, and engaging live shows.

As part of its commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, Universal Orlando Resort continuously introduces cutting-edge technologies and experiences that redefine what visitors can expect from a theme park. From virtual reality enhancements to interactive ride systems, the resort is a hub of innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of guest immersion and entertainment.

The resort’s dedication to innovation is evident in its recent expansions and updates. The introduction of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010 marked a significant shift in the theme park landscape, offering guests a level of immersion that had never been achieved before.

This commitment continued with the launch of Volcano Bay in 2017, a water park that combines state-of-the-art ride technology with a hassle-free visitor experience, thanks to its wearable tech, named Tapu Tapu, that reduces wait times and enhances guest enjoyment.

Looking to the future, Universal Orlando Resort shows no signs of slowing down. Plans for further expansions and the introduction of new, revolutionary attractions continue to place it at the forefront of the theme park industry. With each new development, Universal Studios Orlando not only enhances its own offerings but also challenges the wider industry to rise to new heights of creativity and guest satisfaction.

Major changes happening at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Florida has been the site of multiple significant changes over the last couple of years.

It all started with the permanent closure of Shrek 4-D in 2022. The popular attraction was shut down to make way for VillainCon Minion Blast and the all-new Minion Land. The new land came with a couple of new eating and shopping options, as well as a character meet and greet area in the Illumination Theater.

This was a welcomed addition to Universal Studios Florida as the company looked to add more attractions that appeal to families, which is why we have seen such an emphasis on family-friendly attractions at the theme park. This, of course, led to the next major offerings to take over the park, a myriad of summer announcements.

Visitors of all ages have a whole host of experiences to dive into, including the vibrant DreamWorks Land, inspired by beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation films such as Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. Also making its debut is CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, a captivating new nighttime lagoon show, and Hogwarts Always, an enchanting new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

Here’s a closer look at what’s new this summer at Universal Orlando Resort:

DreamWorks Land

Step into the colorful world of DreamWorks Land, where guests can immerse themselves in the scenes of their favorite animated films. This new area boasts thrilling rides, character meet and greets, interactive play zones, and a dynamic live show. Explore Shrek’s Swamp, enjoy themed treats like Shrekzels and Poppy-licious Pink ice cream, ride the Trolls Trollercoaster, and master kung fu moves with Po at Panda Village. Meet beloved characters including Shrek, Donkey, Poppy, Branch, and others for an unforgettable photo opportunity.

The land also features the DreamWorks Imagination Celebration, a live show that merges popular hit songs, energetic dance routines, and cutting-edge technology to bring the magic of DreamWorks stories to vibrant life.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular

Experience a mesmerizing journey through cinema with CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, set against the backdrop of the Universal Studios Florida lagoon.

This show is a tribute to the musical scores of iconic films that have shaped the park’s history and future. Featuring advanced technology like 228 high-reaching fountains, stunning 4K projection mapping, an original orchestral composition, and a drone light show, this symphonic spectacle brings scenes from Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Jaws, Minions, and more to life in an unprecedented display of visuals and sounds.

New projects on the horizon for Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Resort also announced an all-new Harry Potter-themed show for Islands of Adventure. You can read about it below:

Hogwarts Always Castle Projection Show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Hogsmeade

On select nights at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, guests can witness the new Hogwarts Always projection show. This breathtaking spectacle takes spectators through a year at Hogwarts, with visuals inspired by key moments from the Harry Potter films. Watch the Hogwarts Express in motion, experience the Sorting Ceremony, and more, all set against the majestic Hogwarts castle.

But, it doesn’t stop there.

We know that there are major plans on the horizon for Islands of Adventure to introduce a new attraction in The Lost Continent. Though Poseidon’s Fury remains relatively untouched for the time being, the expectation is that construction will soon begin on its replacement. The rumor? A Legend of Zelda attraction.

One of the growing rumors for Universal Orlando Resort is that the company intends to have Nintendo properties at each of its three theme parks. This means that Zelda could be coming to Islands of Adventure, and Pokemon could take over the area where The Simpsons are currently located in Universal Studios Florida. Of course, it’s important to note that these are just rumors.

34-year-old location changed at Universal CityWalk

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk serves as a bustling nexus of entertainment and dining, strategically positioned at the entrance of the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks.

This vibrant 30-acre complex beckons visitors with its array of themed restaurants, nightclubs, shops, and entertainment venues, offering a dynamic atmosphere that rivals the excitement of the parks themselves. Whether guests are in the mood for a gourmet meal, a casual snack, or a night of dancing, Universal CityWalk offers something to suit every taste and occasion, making it an essential stop for anyone visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

The area is home to Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Cinemark, Hollywood Drive-In Golf, the Red Coconut Club, and many places to eat.

Hard Rock Cafe, a centerpiece at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, combines a rock-and-roll atmosphere with a unique dining experience.

The cafe is adorned with an extensive collection of music memorabilia, which pays homage to legends from different eras of music. This setting not only elevates the dining experience but also makes it a must-visit for music lovers. The menu features a variety of American classics like burgers, ribs, and steaks, crafted to satisfy hearty appetites and served amidst a backdrop of rock history.

Just recently, Hard Rock Cafe — which is more than 34 years old — changed its look, as we can see from a photo shared by @bioreconstruct on X.

Current paint at Hard Rock Live in CityWalk. pic.twitter.com/K5dyA8UiEx — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 26, 2024

Hard Rock Cafe was founded in 1971 by Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, two enterprising Americans who decided to open an American-style diner in London.

This initial establishment quickly became famous, not just for its food but also for the novelty of its décor, which was heavy on rock and roll memorabilia. This memorabilia, which started somewhat accidentally when Eric Clapton asked to hang his guitar on the wall to mark his favorite bar stool, became a defining feature of Hard Rock Cafes worldwide as other artists followed suit.

The concept of combining music, memorabilia, and dining proved successful, leading to the expansion of Hard Rock Cafes across the globe.

Today, there are locations in over 70 countries, each cafe featuring a collection that has grown to over 80,000 pieces of musical history. Hard Rock Cafe is known not only for its vibrant theme and comfort food but also for its role in music history as a living museum. The cafes serve as popular tourist destinations, particularly for those looking to immerse themselves in the rock and roll experience while enjoying classic American fare.

Epic Universe making waves at Universal Orlando Resort

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s newest addition, is gearing up to be a groundbreaking theme park. Slated to expand Universal’s already impressive lineup, Epic Universe will introduce guests to several new themed lands, each offering unique attractions and experiences.

Among the announced areas are SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and a central hub that ties all these fantastical worlds together.

The Dark Universe land promises a thrilling exploration into Universal’s iconic monster franchise. This area will likely immerse visitors in a gothic atmosphere where they can encounter legendary creatures like Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, and the Mummy. This land will offer a mix of high-tech rides, live shows, and interactive experiences, all themed around the classic tales of horror and adventure that have captivated audiences for decades.

The How to Train Your Dragon land will transport guests to the vibrant world of Vikings and mystical dragons. This area is expected to feature soaring rides, including a major roller coaster, alongside interactive villages where guests can engage with characters and settings from the beloved film series. It’s an opportunity for families and fans to step into a visually rich environment, inspired by the animation and storytelling of the movies.

An exciting expansion within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also on the horizon with the Ministry of Magic. Fans of the Harry Potter series will get the chance to explore new depths of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

This expansion could include everything from navigating the inner workings of the Ministry, as seen in the films, to possibly participating in a magical courtroom drama or encountering the dark forces at play within the wizarding government.

The Central Hub of Epic Universe will act as the heart of the park, linking all the lands together. This area is anticipated to be more than just a thoroughfare; it will likely offer its own set of attractions, dining, and entertainment options that showcase the innovative spirit of Universal. The hub could feature futuristic design elements and provide a variety of guest services to ensure a seamless transition between the different thematic experiences.

What’s on the horizon for Universal Orlando Resort?

Outside of the new attractions and experiences already announced, Universal is already planning for two major events later this year: Halloween Horror Nights and the Holidays at Universal.

Halloween Horror Nights will start earlier than ever, beginning on August 30 and running through November 3. While all the haunted houses have not been announced, we do know that A Quiet Place will be one of the featured haunted houses. Universal Studios Florida will have 10 total haunted houses, as well as five scare zones, and a live show.

The other announced haunted houses include:

Triplets of Terror

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Goblin’s Feast

Slaughter Sinema 2

The other three haunted houses will be revealed in the coming weeks. There are rumors that Ghostbusters, Insidious, and a Universal Classic Monsters house could be the other three, but only time will tell.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are already on sale and can be purchased online at Universal’s official website.