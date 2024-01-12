Fans Question Fate of Beloved Universal Attraction as Future Remains Unclear

As Universal Orlando Resort works to get Epic Universe ready for its expected summer 2025 debut, the other two parks are also hard at work with refurbishments, rethemes, and rumors. While Walt Disney World down the street has started to favor existing IPs and franchises for attraction ideas, Universal seems to be following suit as it overhauls various parts of the parks.

Recently, it was rumored that Universal may be looking to retire its Simpsons areas at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. The IP’s future within the Universal parks has been in doubt since the Walt Disney Company acquired rights to the franchise with their purchase of 20th Century Fox (now called 20th Century Studios). As we reported earlier this week, “Universal will need to renew their contract for The Simpsons IP in their Parks in 2028,” but there’s reason to believe it may not see a renewal.

Universal Core reported that ride and show technicians have been dropping hints to operators and team members working with The Simpsons Ride about its potential impending closure, specifically seeing as there are “no new technicians being hired on for Simpsons.” Continuing their speculation, Universal Core announced that Disney may possibly look to start incorporating the characters through meet and greets within the parks, despite Universal still owning the contract until 2028. In addition, new speculation suggests that Universal may start to incorporate Pokémon, Zelda, and more, which could be viable options to replace the Simpsons corner of the park.

Should Universal lose The Simpsons to Disney, it would mean that a massive area of Universal Studios would be forced to undergo a major retheme, as Springfield takes up an entire corner of the park. However, it’s not the only attraction or IP in that area, and now Universal fans are calling attention to the other property that may be facing extinction within the Universal park.

“Do you think universal will get rid of the MIB ride?” asked u/Negative-Bad-6842 on Reddit. “Personally, it’s my favorite ride, but I’ve noticed how little merch they have in the gift shop. I hope the new generation continues to appreciate the movie and that ride. I just have a feeling it might be replaced :(”

As u/JonSpangler responds, “Maybe? It’s in a area with a lot of upcoming free space for new expansions. Apparently it shares the same maintenance parts with Cat in the Hat, which are in short supply. And Cat is probably the more important ride. It’s not a Universal IP, looks like it’s Sony/Columbia property. I think when you add it all together Universal has no reason not get rid of it if something better comes along.”

Men in Black has started to fade in popularity with audiences in recent years, in part due to the disappointing performance of Men in Black 3 in 2012. Although the attraction is still fairly popular with Universal guests, the franchise as a whole may not make much sense to continue within the parks. The attraction opened in 2000, three years after the release of the first film and two years prior to the just-as-loved sequel. In recent years, there have been complaints of issues with the attraction, including the lasers not working on the guns, animatronics needing improvement, and various parts of the attraction needing some overall TLC.

Early last year, the ride received an upgrade that seemed to cover most of these complaints, but the ride’s future and existence within Universal has been in doubt for years. Another comment under the Reddit post mentions Villain-Con Minion Blast, which is also a point-and-shoot style ride. “As sad as it would be to lose such a classic ride, they’re lining up the dominoes to get rid of it,” u/st0nermermaid speculated. “I mean they opened another shooter attraction in the park this past summer. I enjoy both rides, but they don’t need 2 shooters in one park. And that’s prime real estate over there next to Simpsons for a whole new land overhaul.”

Fortunately, most of the other comments seem to be pretty positive that the ride’s popularity will save it from impending doom, especially since the resort has other areas and attractions that may take priority. “Universal has way bigger priorities to fix/replace first (lost continent, Simpsons, Fast & Furious, retrack or replace Rip Ride Rockit, replace Fear Factor and maybe finally TL theater, etc),” u/Terribleirishluck reassured. However, popularity didn’t stop Splash Mountain from being replaced by a more popular and recent IP with The Princess and the Frog.

Despite speculation, Universal hasn’t hinted or confirmed anything in regards to Men in Black: Alien Attack, so it’s at least safe for now. If it’s an attraction you enjoy or haven’t experienced yet but would like to, this writer suggests you make it a priority on your next trip, because you just never know when it comes to theme park attractions.

Do you think Men in Black is next on Universal’s chopping block, or will its popularity save it for another few years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!