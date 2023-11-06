Disney’s “Woke” Behavior Ends Iconic ‘Simpsons’ Gag, Fans Beg to Cancel Show

The Simpsons have been one of the most iconic cartoons of all times. For many, The Simpsons was a show that was watched from childhood into adulthood. Similar to Pixar, the cartoon has silly, fun, and basic storylines that kids can follow (albeit the language and depictions are a little more mature), but once the viewers transition into adulthood, there are stronger underlying messages that make the show relatable to adults.

The Simpsons is an animated American sitcom devised by Matt Groening, originally airing on the Fox Broadcasting Company.

The show is celebrated for its satirical portrayal of American life and is centered around the Simpson family, comprised of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The series unfolds in the fictitious town of Springfield, offering a satirical take on various aspects of society, Western culture, television, and the intricacies of the human experience.

The show was introduced on December 17, 1989 and has now had 34 whopping seasons.

It holds the distinction of being the lengthiest-running American animated series, the lengthiest-running American sitcom, and the lengthiest-running American scripted prime-time television series, in relation to both the number of seasons and episodes.

The Simpsons also gained popularity after their episodes became known to “predict the future” with uncanny success.

Recently, Collider shared a list of predictions via episodes that proved to be true. One of these was A Submersible Disaster from season 17, episode 10. This episode aired in 2006, and then, fast-forward to 2023 where we see the Oceangate tragedy strike. This happened when “a real-life submersible carrying five passengers toward the sunken Titanic unfortunately imploded. The expedition to see the wreck dominated conversations worldwide, and the tragedy has raised crucial questions about safety regulations and protocols to prevent a similar event from ever happening again.”

Another iconic moment was when the show released Lady Gaga and The Superbowl. This was season 23, episode 22, and aired in 2012. Not only did it predict Lady Gaga was the Superbowl performer, but her outfit and entrance as well.

The show has also predicted Donald Trump as president, and in 1998, the Walt Disney and Fox merger. The publication noted, “The scene is now among the infamous things The Simpsons predicted, as in March 2019, Walt Disney announced a $71 billion merger with 21st Century Fox. In 2021, Disney and Fox settled on the streaming rights in terms of the films that Disney would own. In other words, this settled what movies would be solely on Hulu/Disney+ or HBO Max and the deadline for the agreement.

Now, Disney owns the rights and is the determining factor of the future of The Simpsons. With Disney at the helm, many were fearful that the more wholesome, family-geared company would ruin the tonality of the show.

Recently, shocking news regarding the show was revealed, proving fans correct. Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) shared that, “Homer will no longer choke Bart in #TheSimpsons as ‘times have changed'”

Homer will no longer choke Bart in #TheSimpsons as 'times have changed' pic.twitter.com/97ZAcr42CL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 5, 2023

Since its debut in 1989, The Simpsons has used patriarch Homer’s strangulation of his son as a punchline, with Bart’s eyes bulging from his head whenever subjected to his father’s favored form of punishment.

Homer choking Bart is a comedic moment that reoccurs throughout the series. While its not used too often, it has become an iconic moment of the show.

This discovery occurred after one user watched season 35, episode 3.

The Messenger stated, “After a new neighbor in Springfield greets Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) with a handshake and says, “Whoa, that’s quite a grip,” Homer tells his wife, “See Marge, strangling the boy has paid off.”

“Just kidding,” Homer continues, “I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

Overall, however, fans are not too thrilled.

The X post received thousands of replies. One fan said, “One of the most iconic things in television history all because people can’t take jokes anymore 🤦‍♂️”, another replied, “Why hasn’t this show been canceled yet? Its 2023 they can’t even be themselves anymore”.

One user, Def Noodles (@defnoodles) shared a meme that shows The Simpsons characters on fire, saying, “The Simpsons canceling The Simpsons for being The Simpsons”.

There were some fans of the show that took to social media to note that this was the right move, as the previous depiction was child abuse, so it appears that The Simpsons would never be able to satisfy both crowds.

We have seen Disney attempt to move in a more politically correct and diverse nature with their current entertainment. While this change has nothing to do with diversity or inclusion, it does take a stance against abuse, something Disney has been doing a lot lately.

During the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, we saw Depp, a Disney legend, accused of abusing his ex-wife. Although Depp was fighting the allegations in a court case that was being watched worldwide and still had the majority of his fan base stand by him, Disney axed him from Pirates of the Caribbean before a verdict was reached in order to dissociate themselves.

In the end, it appears Disney did not make the right choice, as Depp was proven not guilty — however, they have still held their ground without confirmation that the Mouse House would be begging for Depp’s return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which is currently being developed.

The Simpsons can be watched on Disney+. The Simpsons can also be found at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in Springfield, a land dedicated to the show.

Do you think that Disney is ruining The Simpsons?