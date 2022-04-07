Universal Fans Afraid Beloved Attraction Is Next to Go

Universal Orlando Resort has been in the midst of making several major changes over the last few months.

One of the biggest changes happened at Universal Studios Florida this past January when Shrek 4-D was officially retired permanently after nearly two decades of entertaining Guests at the theme park. While Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona still live on as characters in the theme park, the attraction being removed was the first step in what many believe will be several as Universal Orlando looks to update many of its attractions that have been staples for quite some time.

With Shrek 4-D gone, many Universal Orlando fans have pegged the beloved attraction MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack as the next to go.

One Guest said in a recent Reddit thread that the attraction’s age combined with the rumors of a Minion attraction that will involve a “shooter aspect” taking over Shrek 4-D has them believing time is coming to a close for the ride, which stars Will Smith.

“I have always thought MIB would be the next to go, not because it’s not popular, but because it’s 20 years old,” User U/Remote-Past305 said. “I, however, never thought it would actually happen, but the Shrek replacement is rumored to be a “walkthrough” shooter. Why would Universal have 2 shooters in one park? They wouldn’t.”

Many Universal Orlando fans agree with the sentiment, though most don’t expect a change to be made until the Epic Universe opens in 2025.

“I’m thinking it’s a semi-temporary attraction,” User U/Tpabayrays2 said. “They’re mainly trying to hold us over until Epic Universe opens. I betcha its one of the first to go once the new park opens. Part of me wonders if they’re thinking about doing a major refurbishment to mib and want some other shooting attraction while that happens. MIB is one of my favorites. I think the ride needs some TLC tho so I’m wondering if they want to do that soon.”

Some Universal Orlando fans have feared the future of E.T. Adventure Ride is grim, but we should note that Steven Spielberg has an agreement in place with Universal that will likely keep the attraction for the foreseeable future. Spielberg remains a consultant at Universal as long as the ride stays intact, but if it is ever removed, that contract is completed.

As noted above, it doesn’t seem likely that MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack will be removed or closed before the opening of the Epic Universe. However, the attraction is showing its age and has always had technical issues that have caused relatively frequent temporary closures.

Universal describes MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack like this:

Wipe Out the Scum of the Universe. New York has been hit by an epidemic of aliens and it’s up to you, Agent Trainee, to blast them into oblivion. Use your laser gun to zap those little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control. With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a full-fledged MEN IN BLACK™ agent.

