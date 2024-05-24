Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Taylor Swift Poised To Join MCU in New Solo TV Series: Report

Taylor Swift in promotional shot for The Eras Tour

Credit: Taylor Swift Productions

Considering that Taylor Swift has been spotted hanging out with the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine — notably at that Chiefs game back in October with Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively, Deadpool franchise director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman — Swift’s presence in the new Marvel movie is almost a given.

A character in a red and black costume wearing a mask and giving a thumbs up (Deadpool), stands in front of a blue background with the white Disney logo. Two black swords are visible on their back.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Recently, Marvel Studios announced the highly anticipated third installment in the Deadpool film series, aptly titled Deadpool 3. Directed by Shawn Levy, this upcoming movie will transition from its previous association with the X-MenUniverse under 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Taylor Swift dressed as Deadpool for Halloween (2016)
Credit: Taylor Swift, Rob Liefeld via Instagram

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), known for his role as the fan-favorite character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe, was the first to announce the exciting news about Deadpool 3. He did so alongside longtime frenemy Hugh Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe.

This announcement confirmed that both iconic superheroes would finally be making their highly anticipated debut in the central Marvel Studios’ MCU. Now, a new report is indicating that beloved singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is headed to the Marvel universe.

Welcome To Marvel, Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour in front of a Disney+ screen deadpool & wolverine
Credit: Inside the Magic

Recent reports suggest that several major X-Men stars, including Channing Tatum, are set to return in the new MCU film. This move appears to be an effort to reacquaint Marvel audiences with the Fox Universe X-Men. Additionally, Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the potential return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra (Daredevil) in Deadpool 3.

This speculation gained traction when Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted on the set of the third Deadpool film earlier this year, hinting that his version of Daredevil/Matt Murdock from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil might also be making a comeback.

Wolverine and Deadpool stand in the middle of a deserted street, dressed in their superhero costumes, with a damaged pharmacy and debris in the background.
Credit: Marvel Studios

An ongoing rumor has been circulating that Eras Tour star Taylor Swift might make a cameo in the new Deadpool movie, potentially portraying the hero Dazzler or, according to other reports, Marvel Comics’ Lady Deadpool.

According to Hollywood and Marvel insider source Daniel Richtman, though, Taylor Swift might be getting a solo show within the MCU — and it’s for a role barely anyone expected to go to the star. Screen Time shares Richtman’s reveal on X/Twitter:

Marvel Studios are reportedly developing a ‘BLONDE PHANTOM’ Disney+ series

▪️ Taylor Swift is being considered to lead
▪️ Set in 1950s Las Vegas
▪️ Crime fighting spy series

(via: @DanielRPK)

Who is Blonde Phantom?

Blonde Phantom is a lesser-known Marvel character with a distinctly old-school, “noir film”-esque vibe. Originally introduced in the 1940s, Louise Grant, AKA Blonde Phantom, was a secretary-turned-crimefighter. In the more modern Marvel comics, the character has transitioned to roles in “The Sensational She-Hulk” series, where she became a close ally to She-Hulk.

There are speculations that Scarlett Johansson’s rumored secret MCU project might involve Blonde Phantom, as she had previously expressed interest in the character​.

With Swift getting chummy with Marvel stars as of late, it definitely seems like something is brewing in the bowels of Disney’s Marvel Studios.

What do you think about Taylor Swift potentially joining the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

