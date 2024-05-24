According to Hollywood and Marvel insider source Daniel Richtman, though, Taylor Swift might be getting a solo show within the MCU — and it’s for a role barely anyone expected to go to the star. Screen Time shares Richtman’s reveal on X/Twitter:
Marvel Studios are reportedly developing a ‘BLONDE PHANTOM’ Disney+ series
▪️ Taylor Swift is being considered to lead
▪️ Set in 1950s Las Vegas
▪️ Crime fighting spy series
(via: @DanielRPK)
— ScreenTime (@screentime) May 21, 2024
Who is Blonde Phantom?
With Swift getting chummy with Marvel stars as of late, it definitely seems like something is brewing in the bowels of Disney’s Marvel Studios.
What do you think about Taylor Swift potentially joining the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!