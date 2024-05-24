Recent reports suggest that several major X-Men stars, including Channing Tatum, are set to return in the new MCU film. This move appears to be an effort to reacquaint Marvel audiences with the Fox Universe X-Men. Additionally, Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the potential return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra (Daredevil) in Deadpool 3.

This speculation gained traction when Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted on the set of the third Deadpool film earlier this year, hinting that his version of Daredevil/Matt Murdock from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil might also be making a comeback.

An ongoing rumor has been circulating that Eras Tour star Taylor Swift might make a cameo in the new Deadpool movie, potentially portraying the hero Dazzler or, according to other reports, Marvel Comics’ Lady Deadpool.