Bob Iger’s Disney Confirms ‘Snow White’ Future After Scrapping Movie’s Release

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the future of its live-action Snow White remake following the scrapping of the movie’s release.

Disney’s Live-Action Woes

For the last few decades, Disney has been sharing live-action adaptations with its faithful audiences. However, since the 2010s, the production of these remakes has significantly ramped up into a fully-fledged blockbuster initiative. While Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (2010) starring Johnny Depp was a box office smash, it wasn’t really until 2014 with Maleficent that things really heated up.

Following the Angelina Jolie vehicle–which in itself is essentially a retelling more than a remake–the House of Mouse brought audiences plenty more adaptations of its classic animated movies. From Cinderella (2015) to The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017) to Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019), Disney’s live-action machine was a commercial success, with the latter three movies scoring over $1 billion worldwide.

But, as consumers have seen with other franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Disney animation, the love and desire for these projects has waned. Straight to Disney+ releases like Pinocchio (2022) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) failed to capture interest, while Rob Marshall’s version of The Little Mermaid (2023) ignited controversy over its casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as the titular Ariel. Since then, Disney has been put under the microscope when it comes to their movies, as naysayers attempt to identify how “woke” the company has become.

This leads us to Disney’s Snow White and the production chaos of the last few years.

Disney Scraps Snow White From the Schedule

Disney’s Snow White was meant to be already released. The live-action movie starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, was set for a March 2024 debut. However, following the widespread Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes of 2023, Disney surprisingly announced that Snow White would be scrapped from the 2024 slate.

The move came after months of heightened controversy surrounding the film when resurfaced clips of Rachel Zegler talking about the original animated film resurfaced. Her comments teamed with her virality during the strikes, left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths, and Disney seemingly wanted to distance the release from this discourse.

The movie will now be released in 2025, exactly a year after it was meant to debut. On March 21, 2025, Marc Webb’s Disney’s Snow White will be released exclusively in movie theaters, but will fans turn up? The initial uproar began when it was revealed that Rachel Zegler would play Disney’s first princess. The casting of a Latina actress in this role drew criticism, as did the news that Disney would be replacing the seven dwarfs with magical creatures following comments from Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage. This came with a mission to avoid reinforcing stereotypes regarding those with dwarfism.

The controversy only grew when Zegler was interviewed regarding the film and discussed how much was being changed in this live-action remake. The Hunger Games franchise actress stated that it’s not 1937 anymore and that her Snow White is more of a leader, later saying that the “weird” prince character stalks the princess. It is worth noting, though, that Barbie darling Greta Gerwig is co-writing the script with Erin Cressida Wilson, so her involvement may also get people buying tickets.

Despite the backlash, Disney is still backing the film’s future wholeheartedly–unsurprising considering the massive production budget reported in 2023. Per The Direct, Disney has named its six biggest movie releases of 2025, and Snow White is firmly on the list. Joining the likes of Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four, Pixar’s Elio, Disney’s own Zootopia 2, and James Cameron’s third Avatar movie, Snow White has been deemed one of the most important releases of the year.

Disney’s Snow White may be absent from 2024, but the princess won’t be. After the swirling controversy about Disney’s version, Jeremy Boreing of conservative news outlet The Daily Wire shared that the company’s fledgling children’s Bentkey would release Snow White and the Evil Queen, starring Brett Cooper as the princess. “We know we aren’t what Disney is today, but we hope in time we might become what they were, once upon a time: a little studio with big ideas and the courage to chase them,” Boreing said in October 2023 (via The Hollywood Reporter). “While Disney still uses Walt’s name, they have all but abandoned his legacy.”

When Disney dropped the news that Snow White would be erased from 2024 and pushed to 2025, they did so by using a never-before-seen image, which confirmed that the seven dwarfs were in the film created through CGI.

At one point, the live-action Snow White was sandwiched between Moana 2 (2024) and the live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson. However, in recent news, Disney has pushed the Moana live-action to July 2026, likely to give some space between the sequel and the remake.

Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.