Official: Disney Changes Original ‘Snow White’ After 86 Years

Disney’s restoration and release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) in 4K format marks a historic milestone for both animation enthusiasts and Disney aficionados. This beloved classic, which pioneered the feature-length animated movie genre, holds a significant place in cinematic history. With its enchanting narrative, iconic characters, and groundbreaking animation techniques, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs laid the foundation for the Disney empire as we know it today.

Disney unveiled the restored 4K version of this timeless classic back in October, and audiences have the opportunity to experience the magic of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in stunning clarity and detail. Now, its widespread release on Blu-Ray on March 13, 2024, signifies not only a celebration but a tribute to the classic film.

Emerging during the 1930s, an era marked by economic turmoil and global unrest, Walt Disney’s ambitious endeavor to create a full-length animated feature seemed audacious at best. However, armed with unwavering determination and visionary creativity, Disney embarked on a journey that would forever change the landscape of animation. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was not just a film; it was a groundbreaking achievement that defied conventional wisdom and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs heralded a new era of storytelling in animation. Prior to its release, animation was largely confined to short films and cartoons. However, Disney’s bold vision transformed the medium, proving that animation could sustain a feature-length narrative with depth, emotion, and resonance. The film’s success not only solidified Walt Disney’s reputation as a pioneer in animation but also laid the groundwork for future Disney classics.

The success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs paved the way for the establishment of the Walt Disney Studios as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Buoyed by the triumph of their first animated feature, Disney continued to push the boundaries of animation with subsequent classics such as Cinderella (1950), The Lion King (1994), and Frozen (2013), among others. The Disney brand, synonymous with creativity, innovation, and storytelling excellence, owes much of its legacy to the groundbreaking achievement of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Now, nearly 87 years later, Disney is set to produce a live-action version of the film, and it hasn’t been met without controversy.

Rachel Zegler, who is set to play the Disney princess, has had some shockingly negative things to say about the film, including sharing changes that enraged many fans. Though Zegler has begun to walk back some of those comments, most recently calling the Disney princess “iconic,” there is still a sense of uncertainty surrounding the film from fans.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said. “…I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years…”

The movie was delayed by a full year, now showing a release date of March 21, 2025.

Directed by Marc Webb, Zegler will star alongside Gal Gadot (Evil Queen) and Andrew Burnap (Jonathan) in the film.

