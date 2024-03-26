New Spider-Man Film Releasing TOMORROW

In a surprising move, Sony Pictures Animation has announced that a new Spider-Man film will be released tomorrow. Let’s look at everything we know.

Related: ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Star Teases Live-Action Debut

Spider-Man is, without a doubt, the most popular superhero in the world right now. Fans of The Web-Slinger have watched plenty of excellent actors take on the role over the past few decades, including Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi films, Andrew Garfield in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That being said, the most critically acclaimed version of The Wall Crawler is animated. Both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse (2023), were beloved by critics and fans alike, earning the first film an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The franchise’s success has been attributed to its dynamic animation, incredible score, and talented cast, which includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown.

Unfortunately, the third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2025), has been delayed until next year due to just how big the project has gotten. However, fans will be happy to know that a new film starring Miles Morales has been announced and will be released in less than a day.

Spider-Man Short Film Releasing Tomorrow

Related: New ‘Spider-Verse’ Project Coming Soon

Directed by Jarelle Dampier and written by Khaila Amazan, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story (2023) originally debuted at the Annecy International Film Festival and is scheduled to premiere for the public on YouTube on March 27 at six in the morning. The film takes a more personal look at Miles Morales and his journey as Spider-Man and what it means to be a hero:

Miles Morales experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil.

Related: Spider-Man Getting a Fourth Movie

Two characters are reprising their roles from the feature-length Spider-Verse movies: Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Miles’ father.

While it’s sad that fans won’t be getting Beyond the Spider-Verse this year, this short film more than makes up for it while also cementing that the Spider-Verse will still be at the forefront of everyone’s brains until the trilogy comes to an end.

‘The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story’ Tackles Mental Health

Related: Star Wars Saved ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

What’s especially exciting about this short film is that the tone seems completely different from either Into the Spider-Verse or Across the Spider-Verse. While both of those are more fun and action-packed, The Spider Within appears to take on a scarier tone with horror elements. You especially notice this when you see the glowing orange eyes at the end of the trailer.

This is because The Spider Within is taking a closer look at mental health awareness, especially among younger people. According to director Jarelle Dampier, “Miles represents so many of us doing the best we can in our day-to-day lives.”

He continued:

“We don’t often realize all that we’ve been through until our own body forces us to become aware of its experience. My intention is that ‘The Spider Within’ can motivate deeper conversations amongst friends & family about their own mental health journeys — and I hope it feels like a love letter to those who adore Miles Morales.”

The film is being released in partnership with the Kevin Love Fund, an organization dedicated to addressing mental health advocacy, and its new “The Hero Within” campaign. Founder and NBA player Kevin Love is excited about the film, saying, “My hope for the short film would be for everyone, especially young people, to understand that your feelings are valid, and that you are not alone in this.”

Related: Marvel Scraps’ Deadpool 3′, Reboots MCU Instead

He continued:

“You see it with Spider-Man in the short film, where Miles has a trusted confidante. He is able to take a walk with his dad and express what he’s going through. We can all learn from that – how important it is to reach out to someone, express your true emotions, speak your truth, and not hold everything inside.”

Who is your favorite Spider-Person? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!