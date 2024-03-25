Tom Holland’s Peter Parker Being Written Out of MCU, Per Reports

Marvel reportedly has interesting plans for Spider-Man going forward.

Over the years, several actors have portrayed everybody’s favorite web-slinging superhero, Spider-Man, but few have maintained the title quite as long as Tom Holland has. First appearing as Spider-Man in Marvel Studio’s Captain America: Civil War in 2016, the actor has become the definite face of the character for millions of fans. Holland’s role as Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the MCU has spanned six different films and a whopping eight years. Aside from his debut performance, Holland’s Spider-Man can be found in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-man: No Way Home (2022).

Despite the legendary status of Toby Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s takes on the character, Tom Holland has played the live-action version of Spider-Man the longest and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. However, following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU’s version of Spider-Man will reportedly change significantly.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker persona will falter in the coming wave of Marvel films. Experienced reporter and insider Alex Perez shared some interesting news regarding the fate of Spider-Man and Peter Parker. Peter Parker has grown a lot since his introduction in Captain America: Civil War, and with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character has never been in a more challenging situation. Peter Parker realizes that Spider-Man’s identity cannot be known without putting all of the people he cares for in danger. No Way Home ends with everyone forgetting who Spider-Man is, forcing Peter Parke to essentially start his life over.

“In his mind, Peter Parker is no more… but Spider-Man lives on,” states Perez. “Since he has either lost or detached himself from everyone he’s ever loved, all he has to keep him going is being Spider-Man, whether the city loves him for it or not. As the title of Spider-Man continues to consume Peter’s life little by little, Peter Parker will take a back seat and continue to fade from existence slowly.”

Peter Parker, as we know him, will reportedly start fading away within the MCU, giving way for Spider-Man to truly take over, all leading to the next exciting chapter of the story. The main idea now is to give Peter Parker and Spider-Man a sense of independence, allowing him to grow and mature as a character living on his own. In the upcoming storylines of the MCU, Peter Parker will reportedly take a back seat, with the role of Spider-Man taking centerstage. Peter Parker, as we know him, will take a back seat and slowly fade from existence as the MCU narrows its focus on Spider-Man.

While massive films like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home may have been a good stopping point for Marvel fans, there are plenty more stories to be told and adventures to be had within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2024 marks the return of everyone’s favorite wisecracking anti-hero, Deadpool, with Deadpool & Wolverine releasing on July 26, 2024. Things get even more interesting in 2025 with Captain America: Brave New World, which sees Sam Wilson take on the role of everyone’s favorite patriotic superhero. Thunderbolts is also expected to be released in 2025, as is The Fantastic Four.

