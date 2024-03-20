Marvel Introducing New Black Panther

Today, Marvel announced its newest project, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2025), and with it, new casting for both Captain America and Black Panther.

Related: Marvel Announces Official ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

Marvel has announced its newest project in the same vein as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021), Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. This time, the new WWII-era adventure will follow Steve Rogers/Captain America and Azzuri/Black Panther. This means fans will also get new actors playing the iconic roles.

Drew Moerlein will be taking on the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie (as Sam Wilson/Falcon). Moerlein is most well-known for roles in Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose (2023), NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, and the video game Horizon Forbidden West (2022).

Related: Angela Bassett Still “Supremely Disappointed” With Oscars Loss

Black Panther has been memorably played by four people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: John Kani (T’Chaka), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), and Letitia Wright (Shuri). Now, Khary Payton will play the hero, this time as Azzuri, AKA King T’Chanda, T’Chaka’s father. Payton is a beloved voice actor most well-known for playing Cyborg in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! He also portrayed King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead.

Other actors joining the fray include Megalyn Echikunwoke as the Wakandan spy Nanali, Marque Richardson as the US Soldier Gabriel Jones, Lyne Renée as French resistance member Julie, and Joel Johnstone as Howard Stark, Iron Man/Tony Stark’s father. There’s no word on whether fans will see Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) or Red Skull.

Captain America and Black Panther Will Battle in ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’

Related: Harrison Ford Opens Up About ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

As the title implies, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra takes place during World War II inside occupied Paris, France. Players will have the chance to control four different heroes to complete the story: Captain America, Black Panther, Wakandan spy Nanali, and US soldier Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos.

While not much is known about the gameplay or exact story beats, the new trailer teases an epic clash between Captain America and Black Panther that hasn’t been seen since Captain America: Civil War (2016), arguably one of the best films by Marvel Studios.

Related: Marvel Studios Won’t Wait, Rushes ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel 1943 was announced at the beginning of Epic Games’ State of Unreal presentation at the 2024 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, CA. It is written and directed by Amy Henning, most well-known for the Uncharted games. It is being developed by Skydance New Media and Marvel Games. The game was developed using Epic Games’ 3D creation tool, Unreal Engine 5.

This title comes shortly after Disney’s announced partnership with Epic Games. Most well-known for creating the video game juggernaut Fortnite (2017), Disney CEO Bob Iger has described the new partnership as a way for fans “to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love.”

Who is your favorite Marvel hero? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!