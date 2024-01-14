Disney Park Left Frozen, France Government Shuts Down Roadways

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris soon, be sure to pack your winter gear, as Paris is undergoing quite the cold front that is not only leaving Disneyland Paris frozen over, but has the government shutting down major roadways that have been overcome by ice.

Disneyland Paris Park, home to not only Disneyland Paris, but also Walt Disney Studios Park is one of the few Disney parks around the world that guests can visit to see snow. While snow is not too common in the previously named Euro Disney, temperatures certainly get a lot colder than guests will endure at Walt Disney World Resort in the Sunshine State of Florida.

Just a few days ago, France 24 reported multiple roadways shutting down due to the dangerous conditions on the road.

“Everything is being done to resolve this as fast as possible,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Tuesday morning, when 400 vehicles were blocked on icy roads in the Paris region. Beaune, whose future is uncertain ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle, argued the national weather agency had not predicted the snow overnight.”

Certain motorways in Paris were “were cordoned off “to guarantee commuters’ safety”, police said.”

The national weather office predicted that temperatures throughout the country would fall below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, except for a small portion in southeastern France. According to the forecast, nine departments were under an “orange alert” due to icy roads and snow, while two northern departments were also at the same alert level, this time in response to floods that occurred last week.

“It’s a bit chaotic, everything is blocked, and the roads are not clear” one driver complained. Now, the roadways have reopened but can shut again depending on ice buildup with the ongoing cold snap.

Over the past week, we have been seeing different Disney accounts share the freezing temperature impacts in Disneyland Paris.

Disney blogger and reporter Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) shared a video of one of the fountains in Disneyland Paris frozen over.

As we can see, the fountains have guards up around them in order to ensure that guests do not try to reach into them and potentially hurt themselves.

Just a few days earlier, on January 12, Cave 0f Wonders posted one of the running water creeks Disneyland Paris, which has been frozen in motion.

The day prior, on January 11, we also saw icy fountains.

Luckily, many of the attractions are located indoors, with indoor queues to shelter guests from the cold. The outdoor attractions also do not seem to be impacted by the ongoing cold front. In fact, at the time of this article’s publishing, Tower of Terror is a five-minute wait at Walt Disney Studios Park, so the cold weather may be a major asset for guests who can withstand the chill, and want to take advantage of the low wait times.

Disneyland Paris Changes and Additions

Things may be chilly, but changes for the theme park are still underway!

Apart from the clearly defined Kingdom of Arendelle, it has been revealed that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is also in the works and scheduled to be unveiled by 2025, as indicated by concept art displayed on the construction walls within the park. At Walt Disney Studios Park, significant renovations are planned for Studio 1, the park’s entrance. However, specific details beyond the scheduled one-year closure starting in April are not yet available.

Additionally, the recently premiered Disney Electrical Sky Parade drone show took place at Disneyland Paris park, coinciding with the conclusion of Avengers: Power of the Night’s run at Walt Disney Studios Park.

