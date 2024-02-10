Disney and Epic Games’ Project Has Been Done Before, and It Failed

Much has been said about the recent partnership between Disney and Epic Games and how the $1.5 billion gaming gamble could be a massive hit. However, a massive game that utilizes multiple worlds and an expanding host of Disney characters sounds more than a little familiar.

As exciting as the partnership with the figures behind Fortnite sounds, this isn’t the first time the studio has attempted a game that brought players together into a massive virtual playing field with multiple ways to play, all bound by the magic of Disney. It was also a passing fancy that cost the company more than $100 million to develop the most basic experience.

Although the Epic Games project is predicted to be an extensive endeavor, it also bears a familiar resemblance to the now-defunct Disney Infinity. As the new project promises to be the virtual Disney World everyone has always wanted, it also feels like Disney has yet to learn from the past, and that could jeopardize the future.

Disney and Epic Games: A Blast From the Past?

The official statement from the Walt Disney Company promises the studio’s biggest entry into the world of games. Disney CEO Bob Iger seemed exceedingly hopeful for the new project.

Iger stated,

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe… This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

The announcement shares similar statements from both parties involved, but experienced gamers might find themselves slightly apprehensive. Given the laundry list of IP characters that have flooded the Fortnite servers, a Disneyfied variant of the game is a good idea. However, what Disney is promising will either be a tremendous hit or something we’ve already seen before.

The press release also states,

“In addition to being a world-class games experience and interoperating with Fortnite, the new persistent universe will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more. Players, gamers, and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love.”

That all sounds great on paper, but the bit about players “creating their own stories and experiences” to express their fandom sounds eerily familiar. During the toys-to-life fad of the 2010s, Disney had their own variant in the form of Disney Infinity that provided precisely that.

While players did have to buy the toy elements separately, the core gameplay consisted of massive interactive worlds inspired by classic and current Disney films, the ability to build, race, explore, shoot, and develop new levels, worlds, and creations with various tools and game packs. It’s definitely something seen in the days of Fortnite passes.

As fun as it was, Disney Infinity simply didn’t make enough profit to survive in Disney’s gaming market. That said, times have changed, and the Epic Games project might be able to redeem some of the magic the former title left behind.

While it will undoubtedly lack the collectible figures, it’s safe to say that the partnership between Disney and Epic Games will once again bring players into the magical realms of their favorite characters for even more exciting adventures. If the union is even half as iconic as Fortnite, the project should definitely be in the best of hands.

Do you think Disney is trying to dig up the past or look to the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!