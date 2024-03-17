Teen Titans Joining James Gunn’s DCU

The fan-favorite superhero team the Teen Titans is officially joining James Gunn’s DC Universe, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Related: Justice League Reportedly Getting a Facelift in New DCU

James Gunn’s new DC Universe is already filled with multiple classic heroes, including Superman (David Corenswet), the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Filion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Supergirl (Milly Alcock). Now, he can add a whole other superhero team to that list.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios is now working on a live-action film starring the fan-favorite superhero team the Teen Titans. DC Studios has Ana Nogueira, an actor and writer who is also writing the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2027), to work on the script.

The Teen Titans Are More Than a Classic Cartoon

Originally introduced in the comic book series The Brave and the Bold in 1964, the Teen Titans have served as a Justice League-type team made up of teenage superheroes. They would receive their own series in 1966, made up of Kid Flash, Robin, Aqualad, and Wonder Girl.

Throughout the decades, Teen Titans would feature numerous heroes, including Speedy, Aquagirl, Bumblebee, Hawk, Dove, Harlequin, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Terra. The most popular incarnation of the Teen Titans came in the 2003 animated series featuring Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Raven (Tara Strong), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes).

Related: James Gunn Confirms Fan-Favorite DC Installment Isn’t Canon

The cast of the original animated series would return in the comedic spinoff series Teen Titans Go! While it proved divisive among fans, it eventually received a theatrical release, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018). There was also a critically acclaimed live-action series called Titans that premiered online in 2018, eventually transitioning to MAX.

Needless to say, fans are ecstatic for a new interpretation of these classic heroes. And with James Gunn at the helm, there’s no doubt it will bring the same humor and excitement that the franchise is known for.

Who would you like to see cast in the Teen Titans film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!