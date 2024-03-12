Lois and the two main villains of Superman

Naturally, this new information has set DC fans alight, with possible theories being floated as to why Superman himself is being listed as one of the two “main villains” of the SUPERMAN film.

Fans think they’ve cracked the code, though — users like Mr. Bosh are reading between the lines, calling the scooper “sneaky” for this reveal:

Oh you’re sneaky. We’re getting bizarro

Chief among the theories is the possibility of Gunn delving into the “Bizarro” storyline from the DC Comics, which follows the creation of a duplicate or doppelganger of Superman who thinks and speaks in ways completely opposite and “mirror image” to that of Superman (or Superboy) himself.

Shaji Paapan added to the theory, puzzling out how the two “villains” could be tied, with Hoult’s Lex Luthor potentially creating Bizarro likely played by Superman actor Corenswet, as well:

So the film is about lex creating Bizarro?