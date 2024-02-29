‘Superman: Legacy’ is No More, James Gunn Confirms

After a recent announcement on social media from director James Gunn, it’s clear that Superman: Legacy as we know it is no more.

Today on Instagram, along with an image of the official symbol for Superman covered in snow, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that his highly-anticipated Superman film, which would kick off his new version of the DC Universe, had begun principal photography, coincidentally on Clark Kent’s birthday.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday.”

Official look at the logo for James Gunn's #Superman

While it’s exciting to officially see the logo and hear that principal photography has begun for the film, the most exciting info came later:

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

This significant change caught fans by surprise, especially since the film had been referred to as Superman: Legacy for well over a year. That being said, this seems to be a good change since it symbolizes the shift From Zack Snyder‘s DCEU to the new DCU.

‘SUPERMAN’ Looks To Start James Gunn’s DC Universe Off Right

While the name has changed and the logo is different, everything else that we have heard about SUPERMAN remains the same in that it will follow the Man of Steel as he “reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing.”

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawk Girl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

