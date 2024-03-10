Marvel Star Wants To Play Classic Batman Villain in James Gunn’s DCU

As we move forward into James Gunn’s DC Universe, one mainstay from his Marvel Studios days wants to join him and play a fan-favorite Batman villain.

As one of the heads of DC Studios, James Gunn is ready to help the DCU move on from Zack Snyder. While Creature Commandos is the first official project, the first movie he’ll direct is SUPERMAN (2025), starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, and many more.

However, The Suicide Squad (2021) director is missing one important thing from his DCU: Batman. Not only is he the most popular character in DC Comics, but he also has some of the best villains. And if the Dark Knight were to ever make his debut, one Guardians of the Galaxy star wants to return as a fan-favorite villain.

James Gunn Mainstay Wants To Bring Fan-Favorite Batman Villain To Life

While DC Studios is moving forward with Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II (2025) starring Robert Pattinson, it is not technically part of James Gunn’s DCU, instead falling under the DC Elseworlds umbrella. This means that the Caped Crusader is not yet represented, which is a shame because he has some of the best villains in DC Comics, including The Joker (Barry Keoghan), The Riddler (Paul Dano), and The Penguin (Colin Farrell). Now, an actor known for her work with Gunn wants to debut an iconic villain.

Karen Gillan (known for playing Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji movies, and Amy Pond in Doctor Who) wants to portray Poison Ivy if Batman were to come around. Specifically, a version of the character who is in a relationship with Harley Quinn.

While this relationship has been explored in comics and animation, with Lake Bell playing Poison Ivy and Kaley Cuoco playing Harley Quinn, this has never been seen in live-action. In fact, the only version of the character to make it to the big screen was portrayed by Uma Thurman in Batman & Robin (1997), a film fans want to forget.

Poison Ivy is a deep and complex character, and it’s hard to think of an actor who could play her better than Karen Gillan. Not only does she have the acting chops, but she has been in action films and has worked extensively with Gunn. Gillan playing the plant-based supervillain just seems natural.

