Karen Gillan Reveals the Grueling Process of Becoming Nebula in BTS Video

Everyone knows actors must get into makeup and costumes for their respective characters. Marvel has one of the biggest makeup departments and processes simply because of everything that goes into creating their films’ grand heroes and villains. Karen Gillan from Guardians of the Galaxy detailed the grueling process of becoming Nebula for Vol. 3, which includes having to be up at 4 a.m.

Gillan looks nothing like her character from the MCU, and it is pretty astounding to see the process that goes into making her the indestructible cyborg that everyone has come to know in love. During a week of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the actress recorded what it was like to become Nebula, and what she goes through for the character is something that most people would not be able to handle.

For starters, she must be picked up at 4 a.m. every morning, so she can make it to set to get her makeup applied. That starts with one makeup artist having to glue her long hair down for the bald cap to be applied, giving Nebula the bald and robotic head she showcases in the films.

Karen Gillan Showcases Nebula Process

The entire video is around 25 minutes long, though her showcasing her grueling makeup application starts from the very beginning. Karen Gillan also interjects in the video with some context, which is fascinating. She also indicates that she got into trouble for filming this video initially, which is fine now that the film has come out. She also indicates there are spoilers for her dialogue from the BTS shots on set, so beware of that.

Returning to the makeup process, she is shown getting picked up at 4:15 a.m. before heading to her trailer. There, she gets into her outfit, which can be splattered with blue paint. This leads to her hair being pinned down and the bald cap applied. Finally, after what appears to be at least a few hours, she looks like Nebula.

She is then joined by her costume department associate, who reveals they have worked on four movies with one another over five years. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

Karen Gillan also revealed she has had the Nebula makeup applied some 170 times. She took on questions from fans, which we can assume were from her going live on Twitter or Instagram. A fan asked if she had to go through this process daily, to which Gillan responded with yes, “I have done this makeup over 100 times throughout a few films.” Gillan then interjects by revealing she’s had this same makeup applied 170 times.

Imagine having to wake up at 4:15 a.m. 170 times to apply hours and hours of makeup. That would drive most people insane. We thank her for doing this, as Gillan’s portrayal of Nebula has been amazing, and she has become arguably the most important character in the series.

We are unsure if Karen Gillan will return to star as Nebula in future Marvel projects. Still, we imagine she is likely happy not to get such rigorous makeup applied like this every day.

