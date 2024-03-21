FBI Responds to Disney World Incident

Walt Disney World Resort guests were ushered away from a motionless parade float at Magic Kingdom Park last week after a major malfunction. One guest shared a video of the incident online, noting that it felt like “the whole FBI” was dispatched to prevent guests from approaching the vehicle on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT have sporadically hosted parades and cavalcades–but Magic Kingdom Park is the home of Disney parades. Beyond its daily performance of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, the Disney park hosts dance parties, character sightings, and seasonal offerings like Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade.

Disney’s Festival of Fantasy performs once or twice daily, traveling from Frontierland through Liberty Square onto the Cinderella Castle hub and finishing on Main Street, U.S.A. It features characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Sleeping Beauty (1959), Tangled (2010), Peter Pan (1953), The Little Mermaid (1989), and more, with a finale starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

“The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come.”

Last week’s incident didn’t involve the Festival of Fantasy Parade but a surprise character character cavalcade. As one float made its way down Main Street, U.S.A., and around the Cinderella Castle hub, it suddenly stopped. Disney cast members were unable to restart it and dispatched maintenance. All character performers were safely removed and evacuated.

Walt Disney World Resort guests and TikTok users @themeparkduet shared a video of a small green tractor towing the broken parade float down Main Street, U.S.A., toward the Magic Kingdom Park entrance.

Security and management cast members surrounded the Disney parade float as the tractor pulled it away. The guests joked, “They had the whole FBI on Main Street protecting the float.”

“Feels like I shouldn’t be seeing this,” @samsaenzz commented.

While you shouldn’t expect to see a similar incident on your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, it’s not uncommon. Past Disney parades were halted by not just technical malfunctions but unruly guests and even a blazing fire that engulfed the Maleficent dragon float.

Hoping to catch a parade or other entertainment offering on your Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Check the My Disney Experience app or entertainment schedule for updated showtimes.

