Offensive Disney World Ride Suffers Disturbing Malfunction

It wasn’t such a “Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” for one group of Walt Disney World Resort guests trapped in a motionless, nearly silent scene on the Carousel of Progress this week. One of the guests shared a video from the rotating theatrical attraction showcasing the disturbing malfunction.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is one of Magic Kingdom Park’s most historically significant attractions. The audio-animatronic carousel first opened as “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair before finding a home in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park under its current name.

In 1975, Walt Disney Imagineering moved the ride to Walt Disney World Resort and updated its script, exchanging the Academy Award-winning “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” for a new song, “The Best Time of Your Life.” During its latest major update in 1995, Imagineers restored the Carousel of Progress to its original state and reinstated its iconic theme song.

Some Disney Park guests love the nostalgic attraction, while others see it as a chance to sit for 20 minutes in the air conditioning. However, a small subset of Disney Parks fans want Walt Disney World Resort to eliminate the Carousel of Progress because of problematic content.

In the 1920s scene, the main character, John, says, “Jazz music is the cat’s meow, and there’s been ads in the paper for months for a movie starring Al Jolson—and he’s going to talk! And sing! Boy, I’ve gotta see that.”

“While the film has significant historical value, as it was the first film to have audio that is recognizable, it is today only really known for its blackface,” one concerned fan wrote. “I am confused on how I feel about the line still being around, as while it is referencing a film resolved around blackface, hiding America’s history isn’t the correct way around it either.”

Another Walt Disney World Resort guest, a pastor, was upset by what she felt was the traditional, patriarchal ideology presented on the Carousel of Progress.

“I’m just saying that I want to write a dissertation not only on questioning the idea that progress is a linear idea and always inherently for the good, and also just the very sad idea of progress that while technology changes, the fundamental structure of the family and the patriarchal order is maintained throughout all of it,” she said. “It’s also the whiteness of the prototypical white American family. There’s a lot. I have a lot of thoughts about the Carousel of Progress.”

But recent Walt Disney World Resort guests Kayla and Mark Alan Hemphill (@kaylaandmarkalan) didn’t have the chance to dissect most of the theatrical attraction’s dialogue–they couldn’t hear it! The couple shared this video of the 1920s scene malfunctioning on TikTok:

The animatronics and mechanical effects sat motionless; only John’s dialogue worked. At one point, the crowd laughed when the father said, “I heard that!” to absolutely no one.

The audience seemed to enjoy the unique experience, clapping as they moved on to the next scene.

The cause of this Carousel of Progress malfunction is unclear, but the attraction has operated normally since the incident. This is just one of multiple issues with this scene in recent months, including one horrifying moment where John’s hand fell off.

Has a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort malfunctioned during your vacation? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.