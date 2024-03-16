Confirmed: Disney World To Change Iconic Main Street, U.S.A.

Main Street, U.S.A., which is the heart of Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort, is about to undergo a transformative makeover.

Lined with quaint storefronts, bustling with the energy of enthusiastic visitors, and adorned with the flickering glow of gas lamps, Main Street, U.S.A. transports guests to a bygone era of small-town charm and whimsical delights. From the melodious tunes of the Main Street, U.S.A. Philharmonic to the aroma of freshly baked treats wafting from the confectionery, every step along this street is a journey into the heart of Disney magic.

With a focus on enhancing the experience for both Walt Disney World guests and Disney Cast Members, Disney has announced exciting changes that promise to breathe new life into this Magic Kingdom location, in particular.

Among the most anticipated updates are the refreshed costumes for Cast Members stationed at iconic locations such as The Emporium and the Ice Cream Parlor. These costumes, slated to debut soon, are designed to not only capture the timeless charm of Main Street, U.S.A., but also to provide practical benefits for those who wear them.

Crafted from a lightweight, breathable fabric, these new costumes promise a more comfortable experience for Disney Cast Members, especially during the sweltering summer months that characterize Florida’s climate. What sets these costumes apart is not just their comfort but also their sustainability. Made from recyclable materials, these costumes join other areas of the Disney park that have already switched their attire.

These costume updates follow in the footsteps of previous enhancements, such as the recent refresh of PhotoPass Photographers’ attire. For many visitors, Main Street, U.S.A., serves as the gateway to magical adventures, evoking feelings of nostalgia and wonder. The prospect of seeing familiar locations adorned with fresh attire that is hopefully more comfortable only adds to the allure of this beloved destination.

At Magic Kingdom, guests can immerse themselves in a world of enchantment and adventure with a wide array of attractions and experiences. They can embark on thrilling rides like Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, or enjoy classic favorites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion.

Families can meet beloved Disney characters, watch captivating parades and entertainment offerings like the Festival of Fantasy Parade and Mickey’s PhilharMagic, and indulge in delicious treats from iconic dining locations such as Be Our Guest Restaurant and Cinderella’s Royal Table. Additionally, guests can explore themed lands, including Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square, each offering its own unique blend of excitement, wonder, and magic.

