Nearly Extinct Disney Attraction Approved for Major Upgrade

If there’s one thing that gets the Disney World fanbase stirred like a hornet nest, it’s messing with an original Disney Park attraction. As the Splash Mountain mourners demonstrated, Disney’s primary audience is a bit stuck in the past regarding certain fixtures. However, a recent Star Wars collaboration might have just made one ride a permanent addition.

What comes to mind when you think of timeless Disney rides? Chances are, you probably picture something like Space Mountain or the Haunted Mansion, something that ages remarkably well. However, a recent announcement shared that Star Tours would receive a massive upgrade to ensure its immortality for more than a few planetary cycles.

Related: Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Return for New Crossover ‘Star Wars’

An urgent transmission from Ahsoka Tano revealed that the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, as well as the other variants at Disneyland and the other parks, would soon include voyages inspired by Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and more on Disney+. As thrilling as it is to receive even more Star Wars material, Disney might have just permanently bolted the attraction to its parks.

Stuck in the Star Wars Galaxy

Star Tours has been a part of the Disney experience since opening at Disneyland in 1987 and then at Disney World in 2011, and it still has some of its gimmicks from way back when. Since then, Guests of all ages have embarked on their Star Speeders to planets like Endor, Kashyyk, Jakku, and more as they aid a rebel spy from the clutches of the Galactic Empire or First Order (depending on which “planet” the Speeder’s depart from). With the inclusion of the new Ahsoka-inspired feature, the galaxy just got a whole lot bigger.

Related: Disney Brings Real-Life ‘Star Wars’ Droids to Parks

Star Wars recently made this announcement regarding the upcoming upgrades,

“With these additions, you’ll now have an opportunity to experience one of more than 250 storyline variations aboard the attraction, including a visit to the planet Peridea from the Ahsoka series. The Star Tours update, the first since Kef Bir was added to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will debut during Season of the Force at Disneyland Resort starting April 5. For a limited time, now through June 2, you can also take a ride on Hyperspace Mountain, enjoy themed food and beverage, collect new merchandise and more. Also debuting during the Season of the Force festivities, you can watch a new fireworks display sweeping through spires of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select nights.”

Fans will get much more than the standard 4-D motion theater experience. 250 storyline variations are nothing to sneeze at, but with that enormous addition to a seemingly unassuming ride comes a form of life insurance for the attraction. As the Star Wars universe continues to grow with the addition of titles like Andor and the upcoming Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, Disney will always have material to keep the attraction current.

It’s a Great Big Universe

250 storyline experiences are enough to stun even the greediest of Jawas, but fans might not realize the bigger picture of what this new development truly means. Just because the latest variant of the attraction is getting 250 doesn’t mean Disney will just stop there.

Related: Disneyland Inventor Perfects Haunted Mansion, Lightsabers, and More

The universe has expanded far beyond George Lucas’ original trilogy, largely thanks to the extended universe shaped by Disney and Disney+, and it doesn’t take a Jedi Master to know that the House of Mouse will do all it can to capitalize on it. Unless they can visit the parks every day, a potential Disney park guest soon might not see the same Star Tours experience twice.

Of course, Disney still has unlimited power to change the attraction and its adventures as it sees fit, but the potential for further expansion is simply too great not to utilize. The galaxy has grown beyond the Jedi vs. Sith narrative and expanded far beyond the original planets; of course, it would take 250 journeys to experience the universe in its entirety.

Do you think Disney just made Star Tours permanent? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!