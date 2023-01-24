It’s only been a day since Splash Mountain’s official closure, and fans are still mourning the loss of a beloved theme park attraction. On its last day, lines stretched out to an almost over three-hour long wait time for one last trip through the briar patch. Although many dedicated Disney fans are morning this icon of the Disney Parks, some fans do not share that same adoration.

Splash Mountain was an icon of the parks that certainly deserves to retire with quiet dignity and grace to make room for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a re-theme inspired by Disney’s Princess and the Frog. The ride has been plunging Guests downhill since 1989, and the ride has barely had any alterations or additions in its 34 years. It’s a fixture many adult fans have more than likely recognized since childhood, so of course there’s going to be a wait line a mile long. However, while some fans are saying goodbye to Br’er Rabbit, some are outright criticizing them for being upset about it’s closure in the first place.

TikTok user @doubleminority recently made a post concerning the problematic inspiration behind the popular attraction, but he also wasted no time in shaming those who actually enjoyed the attraction. While he does go into appropriate detail concerning the problems with Song of the South and the benefits of having Tiana take over, both of which are excellent and grounded points, he spends most of the video calling out the fan’s enjoyment of the ride as well as the idea that Splash Mountain is a monument to a racist movie.

@doubleminority does have several good points, but over half way through his take on the attraction, he mentions that the film had it’s last theatrical release in the ’80s with Splash Mountain being released shortly after to recycle the animatronics from America Sings. By that logic, fans have been exposed to Br’er Rabbit and his friends more through the harmless attraction than any controversial or problematic Disney film. Not only that, but Br’er Rabbit stories have existed since before Walt Disney was even born, and they’ve arguably been kept alive thanks to the Disney Park attraction. The fans seen in the video above might be a bit overzealous, but they are saying goodbye to an attraction that was likely an enormous part of their Disney experiences for decades. It’s true the ride was dated and due for its retirement, but it wasn’t like riots were breaking out over “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions, and that’s precisely the message the TikTok user is presenting through his post. @doubleminority flat out insults the Guests he shows in his comment beneath the video by saying,

“If your child knows Br’er Rabbit before they know Tiana then that is a you problem…”

Fans are going to miss this ride, just as they would with any other decades-long opened Disney attraction like Space Mountain or “it’s a small world.” While it’s great that Disney is trying something new, reaching out to a bigger and younger audience, and that Tiana will likely be welcomely received, there’s no reason to mock and insult Guests wanting one last ride to relieve a cherished memory.

