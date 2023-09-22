Cowboys, Samurai, and Jedi Come Together for Disney Franchise

The Star Wars universe has grown far beyond the standard Jedi and Sith battles or the ongoing plight of the Rebellion versus the Galactic Empire. Yes, lightsabers, X-Wings, and the Force will always be prominent elements, but the series has grown far beyond those factors alone.

A common criticism in some circles is that the franchise has gotten too big or strayed too far away from the original space opera motifs. However, incorporating multiple themes, stories, and narratives keeps the galaxy far, far away still relevant.

The Multiple Genres of Star Wars

Star Wars is one of Disney’s biggest franchises, and while purists might disagree, the extended universe has done wonders for the series. Additions like The Mandalorian, Andor, and the entirety of Dave Filoni’s universe have welcomed new generations and factions of Star Wars fans.

While the core of the series is still a pillar of the science-fiction medium, to say the franchise is pure sci-fi would be a gross misrepresentation. The franchise has branched out tremendously into the realms of fantasy, western, dystopia, and samurai anime long after George Lucas first put pen to paper.

The Jedi: Star Wars’ Swords and Sorcery

If the image of a man on a mountainside dressed in a long hooded robe with a bright white beard stirs up thoughts of Merlin, Saruman, or any other mystical magic-user, Obi-Wan Kenobi might take some offense to that confusion. Joking aside, the Jedi are what first bridge the gap between sci-fi and fantasy for Star Wars.

Take away the droids, X-Wings, TIE-Fighters, and Death Stars, and viewers are left with a centuries-old battle between the “force” of good fighting the powers of evil. Even the Mandalorians outwardly refer to the Jedi and Sith as a “race of sorcerers.”

While there are arguably no elves, dwarves, or Uruk-Hai running amuck, there are knights, wizards, warriors, and even dragons that call the galaxy home. Of course, the fun doesn’t end there.

Mandalorians: The Great Space Western

In this writer’s humble opinion, The Mandalorian is possibly the best western series available on streaming. At the launch of Disney+, John Favreau took the franchise in a completely different direction by incorporating spaghetti-western elements in the successful Star Wars spinoff.

Does the following sound familiar? A mysterious gunslinger walks into town looking for criminals, gets in a bar fight, shoots out bandits, and rides off into the distance on the trail of his next bounty.

While the Mandalorians themselves take more inspiration from samurai (more on that later), the legend of Din Djarin and Grogu has more in common with the works of Clint Eastwood than Kurosawa. While the series isn’t the only example of Western influences, this is the way.

Age of the Empire: A Dystopian Future

While the core entries in the franchise might be the most prominent examples of sci-fi media, the series has definitely turned the genre over to the dark side whenever the Empire is involved. Taking a touch of inspiration from Lucas’ THX 1138, projects like Andor cast a deathly pallor over the galaxy.

Along with the previously-mentioned Andor, series like The Bad Batch and movies like Rogue One lend a different flavor to the established Star Wars universe fans might recognize. Instead of following the scruffy members of the Rebellion, viewers see the effects of living under a futuristic fascist rule.

Legends and Visions: Space Samurai and More

Star Wars’ connections to the samurai epic genre would take up an entire list all its own, and there are definitely more examples than some can count. From the obvious Kurosawa influences in the Jedi Order to how Boba Fett rules as the Daimyo of Mos Eisley, samurai maintain order and justice even across the galaxy.

The franchise has even gone full force with the motifs, as demonstrated in the anime-inspired episodes of Star Wars: Visions. While the lightsabers might be much more effective than the standard-issue katana, the influences are still heavily present throughout the series.

Has Star Wars lost the plot? It’s easy to think so, but the franchise has grown beyond the sci-fi tropes that established it.

It’s not that the series has become too complicated, though it’s easy to get that impression, but that Star Wars simply offers so much more these days. If variety is indeed the spice of life, then Disney and Lucasfilm have a well-seasoned world on their hands.

