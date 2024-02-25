These Are the Worst-Behaved Disney Guests

Is it just us, or are Disney Guests getting more unruly? In the last year alone, we’ve seen drunk Guests, Kardashians cutting lines, and questionable park attire.

But even with a surge of bad behavior, these incidents stand in a league of their own. Here are the most offensive incidents Inside the Magic has recently reported.

Woman Flashes Fellow Guests

At Walt Disney World Resort, one Guest on the Disney Skyliner lifted her shirt as her gondola crossed paths with another traveling in the opposite direction. The Disney Skyliner is a popular way to travel around Disney World while taking in the landscape. We’re willing to guess that wasn’t the kind of view the other Disney Guests were seeking.

Related: Appropriate For Disney? Fans Debate Dirty, Adult Item Worn By Guest

Disney Guests Wear Princess Lookalike Outfits

Designer Teresa Jack shared a video on TikTok of two of her customers walking around Disneyland Park in pink and blue dresses while other visitors asked them for selfies and autographs. According to official Disneyland rules, Guests older than 13 years old are not allowed to wear costumes.

Guests Cut the Line

Plenty of celebrities hire VIP Tour Guides and skip the lines at Disney Parks. While this is technically allowed, it doesn’t always go over well with other Guests.

But cutting a line without a VIP Tour Guide is a big no-no. When one mother cut to the front to hop into a vehicle at Disneyland Resort’s Alice in Wonderland ride carrying a child, Guests stuck in line started yelling. The furious mom got up and stormed away.

Drunk Disney Guest Swears at Kids at Disney World

Florida resident Edward Stephenson, 30, was arrested after he was reportedly belligerently swearing at children at Once Upon a Toy store at Disney Springs.

According to the sheriff’s arrest report, Stephenson would “sway into (the paths of children and families) and then tell them (to) get out of his way while waving his trespass warning in their faces. Mr. Stephenson was told multiple times to keep walking towards the exit, and he would stop to record and curse at deputies.”

Guest Threatens Disney Cast Members

Orange County Police and Disney Security escorted a Guest out of Magic Kingdom Park for unruly behavior. He aggressively screamed at Disney Cast Members, pounding his chest, and climbed onto a garbage can. TikToker @mayratheprqueen captured the incident and shared it on TikTok.

Former President Obama Kicked Out of Disneyland for Smoking

In a story Insider resurfaced this year, Obama admits he was kicked out of Disneyland for smoking cigarettes as a college student.

What’s the worst behavior you’ve seen at a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!