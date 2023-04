Magic Kingdom Park is the center of Walt Disney World Resort, the first Disney Park to open in Central Florida. Expanding on Walt’s dreams for Disneyland Park, the “Florida Project” allowed the Disney brothers to imagine an all-new Main Street, U.S.A., unlike anything the world had ever seen.

But not even The Most Magical Place on Earth is void of real-world problems like belligerent and drunk Guests. TikToker @mayratheprqueen recently shared footage of an Orange County Police Officer and Disney Security escorting a Guest out of Magic Kingdom Park after he climbed on a trash can and screamed at Disney Cast Members:

First, she gave context to the footage. “This young gentleman back over there next to the castle jumps on the garbage cans and pounded his chest like a freaking gorilla,” the Guest recalled. “[He] was like, ‘Let’s go!’”

Disney Cast Members reportedly then asked the man to get down. He obliged but yelled at them after getting back on the ground. Disney Security and a law enforcement officer followed the Guest to Liberty Square and escorted him from the Park.

The Guest then showed the man screaming as he walked down Main Street, U.S.A., toward Cinderella Castle. The video cut to the man surrounded by security in Liberty Square. The woman he was with was allowed to stay at Magic Kingdom, but he was forced to leave.

“Y’all are going to learn to respect people,” the Guest said. “Do not come here trying to show up and show out.”

Locate the nearest Disney Cast Member if you see another Guest causing issues at the Disney Parks. Trained Disney Security teams can be dispatched at any moment if necessary!

