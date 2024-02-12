Iconic Spider-Man Characters Revived in ‘Madame Web’

Two essential characters from the Spider-Man universe have officially been confirmed to appear in Madame Web (2024).

There’s no doubt that Spider-Man is the most popular superhero at the box office. With iconic films like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

The newest adventure in Sony’s Spider-Man universe is Madame Web, a spinoff film following Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb (Madame Web), Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall (Spider-Woman), Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin (Spider-Woman), Isabela Merced as Anya Corazón (Araña), and Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims. On top of this, we know the film will revive two iconic Spider-Man characters.

Essential Spider-Man Characters Revived For ‘Madame Web’

Recently, Madame Web director SJ Clarkson, who also directed episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, sat down for an interview with Josh Wilding from ComicBookMovie.com. Toward the end, Wilding asked a spoiler-filled question, revealing that Ben Parker, Peter Parker’s uncle, and Mary Parker, his mom, were in the film.

This is particularly surprising since there hasn’t been any mention of Peter Parker in this movie, only the focus on Madame Web and the three Spider-Women. Now, there appears to be a connection to the Marvel Studios films since this movie takes place in 2003 before Tom Holland’s character was born.

However, Clarkson revealed that it’s only an homage to the source material.

“I think, again, Madame Web was born in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man‘ comics, do you know what I mean? There isn’t a Madame Web comic yet, although I think there probably should be. There should be, right? I think we should… let’s start petitioning for a Madame Web comic. I think that would be amazing. But you know, I think it’s an homage and a nod of respect to where she’s come from.”

While this may be the case for Clarkson, it doesn’t seem out of the question for Sony to start working on a new Spider-Man character separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Only time will tell if that is actually true.

Who Are Uncle Ben and Mary Parker?

Ben Parker may be one of the most iconic non-superhero characters in Marvel Comics. Known as Uncle Ben, he served as a father figure for Peter Parker as he grew up.

Played by Cliff Robertson in Spider-Man (2002) and Martin Sheen in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Ben is known for uttering the iconic line, “With great power comes great responsibility.” On top of this, his death propels Peter to start fighting crime. He is rumored to be played by Adam Scott.

Meanwhile, Mary Parker has never been seen in a live-action feature film since she and her husband had already died by the time Peter became Spider-Man. By then, he is already living with Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Now, audiences will meet Spider-Man’s mother for the first time.

It is rumored that this is the role Emma Roberts will play in the movie, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony Pictures.

What characters from the comics would you like to see in new Spider-Man movies? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!