“Nobody Gave a F**k,” ‘The Office’ Star Slams Experience Working on Show

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, best known for the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, has blasted her time on the set of The Office finale.

Johnson, 34, appears briefly in the 188th episode aptly titled “Finale” as a new intern at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, one of many employees working there a year after the in-universe documentary The Office: An American Workplace has aired.

While she doesn’t get much screentime, she’s simply one of the company’s new staff members hired to populate the office in the absence of beloved characters such as Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) and Andy Bernard (Ed Helms), who’ve left for pastures new.

However, Johnson has criticized her experience on the show, describing it as “the worst time” of her life. Appearing as a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Madame Web (2024) star recalled her experience working on The Office finale.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” she said. “I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. Instead, half a day became two weeks. And I’m barely in the f***ing show!”

“And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last ten years,” she went on. “Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f**k. And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

It’s unclear what Johnson means by “weird dynamics” and that “some people didn’t speak to each other,” as we’ve been led to believe all these years that all of the cast members got on very well with one another. That said, this is her experience of working on the set.

Despite rumors of a “modernized version” of The Office, showrunner Greg Daniels has said he’d sooner do a spinoff or continuation than a reboot. While Johnson is unlikely to reprise her role as Dakota (like several other actors, she uses her real-life name in the show), many other cast members have expressed a desire to return.

Melora Hardin, who plays Jan Levinson, has said she’d like the cast to reunite for a movie. Darryl Philbin actor Craig Robinson has also expressed an interesting in returning.

A female-led reboot of the original UK version of the show tentatively titled The Office (Australia) is currently in development. It will launch on Amazon Prime Video worldwide (excluding the US) this year.

The Office (US) is available on several streaming platforms.

The show stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

It also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

