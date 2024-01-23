‘The Office’ Star Discusses Reuniting With Whole Cast for Movie Adaptation

A movie adaptation of The Office (US) could be in the stars!

Jan Levinson from Dunder Mifflin corporate in New York might not be your favorite character from the hit US mockumentary sitcom The Office (2005 — 2013), but the actress who plays her has an idea about how the entire cast can be reunited!

And no, it isn’t another conference room meeting.

Are we getting a reboot of The Office?

Melora Hardin, best known for portraying the highly erratic VP of North East Sales Jan Levison in The Office, has been in talks with showrunner Greg Daniels about a potential revival.

Rumors of a reboot or continuation of some kind have been swirling for some time. While Daniels has clarified that he would not want to reboot the beloved show, he has certainly fed the rumor mill by likening a potential continuation of The Office to the Star Wars shared universe on Disney+, which revolves around the flagship series The Mandalorian (2019).

Since The Office ended over ten years ago, it has become one of the most streamed shows in television history. Now, in an interview with The US Sun, Hardin, 56, has echoed the sentiment of countless fans who would love to see their favorite characters back on the screen.

According to the article, insiders claim that Greg Daniels has discussed future options with Netflix and NBC brands, while Melora revealed that she talks to Daniels regularly about bringing the series back to life one last time.

“That is up to Greg [Daniels] because he is the maestro,” she said of a potential revival. “I would certainly show up. I think a lot of us would. I don’t know about Steve [Carell] – you can ask him – but I think he would. It would be super fun.”

Steve Carell, who plays the narcissistic yet lovable Dunder Mifflin Regional Manager Michael Scott, shocked viewers when he exited the show in the Season 7 finale, “Goodbye Michael Scott.” Things weren’t quite the same without him in the last two seasons, however, he returned for a brief but meaningful cameo in the show’s finale, aptly titled “Finale.”

Would any actors from the show return?

Whether or not Carell, 61, would reprise his role as Michael Scott remains to be seen, but the same can be said about almost every other cast member, with the exception of Hardin and Craig Robinson, who recently told the AV Club that he’d love to reprise his role as Darryl Philbin.

“But I think it’s going to have to be something special,” Hardin continued, “because otherwise why do it? We’ve already done an incredible series that people are watching and re-watching, and for generations. It’s just still living and very iconic. I think Greg probably feels like it has to be something that really excites him.”

Should The Office ever return, many would expect another season or a one-time reunion special, but Hardin thinks the show could be brought back for a movie adaptation.

“I love that idea,” she confessed, pointing out that it would be easier for the entire cast to commit to a film rather than a series. “I would love to make a film because then it would just be quick and we would do it. It would take three months, six months, whatever, get it done. And it would be so fun. I think we could bring everybody back for that.”

In discussing what Jan Levinson might be up to at this point in time, Hardin said, “I actually have talked to Greg about some ideas. I thought this would be funny if Jan was like a self-help guru because she was so kind of flawed. And at the end when you last saw her, she was sort of still pretty hard. And what if she’d just gone and had a major midlife crisis that made her completely transform and she’d learned how to become a coach. Michael [Scott] dealing with that would be hilarious.”

Or, as Michael would say, “Oh my god! Wouldn’t that be hil-arious?!”

The Office (US) is available on several streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, depending on your region.

The show stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

It also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 7 is now available on Peacock.

A female-led reboot of the original UK version of the show tentatively titled The Office (Australia) will launch on Amazon Prime Video worldwide (excluding the US) this year.

