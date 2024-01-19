“Alternate” Version of ‘The Office’ Season 7 Gets Imminent Release Date

The Office (2005 — 2013) is about to release never-before-seen footage!

Amid recent talks of reboots and spinoffs of the hit US mockumentary sitcom and the confirmed Australian version of the show set for release on Prime this year, Peacock has announced that The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 7 will begin streaming on January 22.

What is The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 7?

The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 7 is an alternate version of the existing seventh season, featuring extended scenes and never-before-scene footage of Michael Scott’s final 26-episode run before he bids farewell to the staff at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton.

However, it is yet to be confirmed how many episodes there will be.

The Office (US) ran for nine seasons, with the final two following Steve Carell’s tearjerking exit. Though there are countless deleted scenes and outtakes on the show’s official YouTube channel, the upcoming Superfan Episodes Season 7 features never-before-seen footage.

Per NBC, “The latest season includes never-before-seen moments and extended scenes from fan-favorite episodes, including: “Threat Level Midnight,” “Classy Christmas,” “Garage Sale,” “Michael’s Last Dundies,” “Goodbye Michael,” “Search Committee,” and more!”

Is The Office Being Rebooted?

Yes and no. Despite rumors the American version of the show is being rebooted, showrunner Greg Daniels confirmed in an interview with The Wrap last year that he’d rather continue the world established in the show, comparing it to the Star Wars shared universe on Disney+.

Those rumors resurfaced last year, but there are no plans for The Office (US) to be rebooted. However, an Australian version of the original Ricky Gervais-led British mockumentary sitcom, The Office (2002 — 2003), on which the US show is based, is in development.

Tentatively titled The Office (Australia), it will star Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard, the branch manager of packaging company Flinley Craddick in Sydney. Currently set for a limited run, it will launch on Amazon Prime Video worldwide (excluding the US) this year.

It will also star Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Pallavi Sharda, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmit, and Firass Dirani.

Where Can I Watch the American Show?

The Office (US) is available on several streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, depending on your region.

The show stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

It also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

Will you be watching the alternate version of The Office Season 7? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!