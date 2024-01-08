‘The Office’ Has a Secret Employee Hiding Off Camera!

Just when you thought you knew every single character in The Office (2005 — 2013), it turns out there’s a secret Dunder Mifflin employee hiding in plain sight!

The Office is best known for its long list of memorable characters. Prankster/salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), beet farmer/salesman Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), creepy quality assurance manager Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), party girl Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery), indecisive receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fisher), uptight accountant Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), and bumbling buffoon Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner).

The list goes on. And how can we forget the narcissistic Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell)? But there’s one character whose name you probably don’t know, yet they’re just as much a part of the Dunder Mifflin, Scranton family as everyone else!

Related: Female-Led ‘The Office’ Reboot: Everything We Know

The Office is a mockumentary that follows the staff at paper merchant Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. During their time filming the employees over nine years, the documentary crew does their best to capture as much as possible from the “subjects.” However, there’s one employee, it seems, who did not give their permission to appear on camera — at least not as much as everyone else.

Even eagle-eyed viewers, who have enjoyed multiple repeated viewings of the binge-worthy show, may have missed the employee in question, who, in Season 3’s “A Benihana Christmas,” can be seen from inside the breakroom sitting at her desk during the scene in which Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) caresses Kevin Malone’s robe.

Related: Unexpected ‘Office’ Star Imagined as the Next Wolverine

At first glance, you might assume this is one of the many known employees, but on closer inspection, you’ll realize it isn’t. But don’t worry — this isn’t the Ghost of Dunder Mifflin; it’s simply an employee who doesn’t want her everyday life filmed for a documentary that will be aired on national television someday.

Sensible choice.

Related: 10 Actors From ‘The Office’ Who Appeared In the MCU and the DCEU

The employee’s name is Louanne Kelley, and she can be spotted several times throughout the first three seasons. According to Dunderpedia, “Louanne does not participate in meetings or almost any other event,” adding that her “last on-camera appearance” is in Season 3 but that she likely still works for Dunder Mifflin in subsequent seasons as her belongings can still be seen multiple times.

Along with “A Benihana Christmas,” Louanne can be seen in the background in several other episodes, including “The Alliance” (Season 1), “Hot Girl” (Season 1), “Office Olympics” (Season 2), “The Fight” (Season 2), and “Grief Counseling” (Season 3).

Not that you need an excuse to watch The Office all over again, but the below YouTube video shared by the user Chasing Fields will put you on the right track in spotting Louanne during your next binge:

Related: ‘The Office’ Star Says They “Would Love” to Return in Rumored Revival Show

There are several unnamed employees/extras dotted about the office in Season 1 and Season 2 (including Louanne), so it’s possible more than one of them stayed on to work there but did their best to dodge all the cameras. Is it possible they’re also hiding in plain sight? Or did they all simply vanish without a trace.

Here’s looking at you, Creed…

Related: ‘The Office’ Reportedly Set for Modern Reboot

The Australian version of The Office will star Felicity Ward (Hannah Howard), Edith Poor (The Power of the Dog), Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess), Shari Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder), Josh Thomson (Young Rock), Jonny Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows), Pallavi Sharda (The Twelve), Susan Ling Young (Hungry Ghosts), Raj Labade, Lucy Schmit, and Firass Dirani (Underbelly).

It will launch on Amazon Prime Video worldwide (excluding the US) in 2024.

Related: Disney and Universal Franchises That We’d LOVE to See Done in the Style of ‘The Office’!

The Office (US) stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

The show also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

Have you ever spotted the secret Dunder Mifflin employee in The Office? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!