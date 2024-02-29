Multiple Guests Captured After Vandalizing Disney Park Property

A group of shameless guests was recently captured after vandalizing theme park property at this Disney Resort.

While Disney World, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland continue to develop exciting projects, Disneyland Paris has taken the global lead among Disney Parks with a unique set of new entertainment offerings and attractions, including a musical inspired by Pixar stories, a breathtaking drone show illuminating Sleeping Beauty Castle with a modern twist to the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade, and new immersive lands inspired by Frozen, Peter Pan, Tangled, and more!

Unfortunately, the Parisian Disney Resort has also been the stage for multiple shameful incidents, including a scandalous wedding proposal in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle that sparked a heated debate online in 2022, the closure of an Avengers Campus area due to poor guest behavior, and guests entering restricted areas despite control measures. Continuing this unfortunate trend, a group of guests shamelessly altered the theme park’s facilities before being captured on camera.

User @DisneyphileLIVE captured and shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that a group of guests had moved one of the benches at Disneyland Park to a different area, wishing good luck to the cast members who would have to return it to its original place. You can see the photo below:

(Translated) You too, move your bench to Central Plaza to strike your best pose! Good luck to the Cast who must rearrange afterward…

Toi aussi, déplace ton banc sur Central Plaza pour taper ta meilleure pose ! 🙄🤦 Courage aux Cast qui doivent ranger derrière… pic.twitter.com/MQRiD0Kpw9 — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) February 28, 2024

Viewers were quick to comment on their shock at the bold move. “Are you serious?!!!? I hate people,” one user commented. Another added, “I thought the benches were bolted to the floor,” which, if true, would make the guests’ shameless feat much more impressive.

The reason why the guests moved the bench and how they managed to do it is unclear, as well as if it was, indeed, bolted to the floor. While Disneyland Paris‘ theme park rules don’t explicitly state that moving benches is prohibited, altering the park’s facilities is never advised, and guests should refrain from doing so. You can click here to learn more about theme park rules at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Disneyland Paris Resort recently reopened the Disneyland Hotel — the flagship Disney hotel that sits above the theme park entrance — stirring debate among fans due to its offerings and inconsistent policies. The Parisian Disney Resort also continues to work on new projects at the Disney Village — the resort’s shopping and entertainment district.

