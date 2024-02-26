New Disney Parade Nearly Ruined by Abrupt Accident

An abrupt accident during the performance nearly ruined an all-new Disney parade. Watch the video here!

Disney Parks worldwide continue to be staples of family fun with new experiences being developed around the world, like the World of Frozen immersive land at Hong Kong Disneyland, Zootopia-inspired land at Shanghai Disneyland, the reimagined Splash Mountain coming to Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom, and a breathtaking series of updates planned for Walt Disney World Resort.

These offerings include world-class entertainment, like live musicals, firework shows, and parades featuring characters from some of the most beloved Disney movies.

Disneyland Paris has taken the global lead among Disney Parks and leaned on improving its entertainment offerings with a series of new shows, a musical inspired by Pixar stories, and even a breathtaking drone show, adding a modern twist to the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade.

Unfortunately, an unexpected accident nearly ruined one of these new offerings.

Instagram user @love.in.dlp recently posted a video of a rainy day at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris during a performance of the park’s latest parade, A Million Splashes of Colour. In the video, we can see Pinocchio dancing passionately next to a cast member as the float behind them is stopped.

While the beloved character’s moves were energetic and entertaining, they caused his hat to unlatch from his head, making a growing gap visible in Pinocchio’s head.

After a cast member took notice, they rushed to assist Pinocchio, putting his hat back on and escorting him away from the scene, likely as a preventive measure in case his hat came off again. “Pinocchio has a small problem during the performance of A Million Splashes of Colour,” explained the guest in their post. You can click here to watch the video.

A Million Splashes of Colour, Disneyland Park’s newest parade, has had a rough start, as multiple performances have presented unexpected malfunctions. Inside the Magic reported on a performance of the new Disney parade in which characters had to be removed from the floats as they were driven backstage and another one in which only two floats were operational.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy this all-new Disney parade, Disneyland Paris describes it as follows:

Lift your spirits with a splash of colour and the magic of musical stories!

From 10 February 2024, skip over to Sleeping Beauty Castle and you’ll discover a new all-singing, all-dancing, all- colourful daytime show bursting with beloved songs and stories performed by Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel and a host of Disney and Pixar Characters. Until 30 September 2024

