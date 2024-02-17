Disney Parade Axed, Floats Quietly Returned After Technical Errors

A Disneyland parade was suddenly axed today following reported technical difficulties.

According to DLP Report, A Million Splashes of Colour – the latest parade to hit Disneyland Paris as a part of the resort’s ongoing celebration Disney Symphony of Colours – was midway through a performance when floats were abruptly returned to a backstage area of Disneyland Park.

According to DLP Report, the "Million Splashes of Colour" floats had to return backstage empty this afternoon due to a technical problem. Disney Friends exited near Victoria's.

A video shared by DLP Report on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the floats empty as they slowly return backstage after the interrupted performance. Meanwhile, characters involved in the show went backstage on foot near the Main Street, U.S.A. restaurant Victoria’s.

Video shows empty rollout for "A Million Splashes of Colour" due to a technical problem.

The lineup of characters appearing in A Million Splashes of Colour include Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Rapunzel (Tangled), Snow White, Tiana (Princess and the Frog), Joy (Inside Out), Mirabel (Encanto), Stitch, Pinocchio, Timon (The Lion King), and Moana.

Fortunately, the next performance of A Million Splashes of Colour went on as planned, with all characters and floats back in action later that day.

Disney Symphony of Colours is a limited-time celebration at Disneyland Paris. Launched earlier this year, the event also includes the extremely popular Disney Electrical Sky Parade (a unique new nighttime drone show inspired by and featuring music from the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland) and a new variety of “dazzling decorations” down Main Street U.S.A. known as “Blooming in Colours: a journey into fairy worlds!”

While Disney Electrical Sky Parade and A Million Splashes of Colour will run until September 30 (when they will presumedly be replaced by the park’s Halloween celebrations), “Blooming in Colours: a journey into fairy worlds!” will continue until May 5, 2024.

Have you ever witnessed a Disney parade or show go wrong? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!