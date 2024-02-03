Disney Park Brings Back Iconic Parade (With a Few Changes)

Magic Happens is officially back at Disneyland Resort – with a few minor changes.

The daily parade at Disneyland Park has been on hiatus since October 15, 2023, with the resort’s Christmas parade, Christmas Fantasy Parade, running in its place from November 10 to January 7, 2024.

Related: Disney Axes Nighttime Parades, “They’re Dead”

As of yesterday (February 2), however, Magic Happens is back in action. However, we’ve noticed a few small changes in its premiere performance – but fortunately nothing too major.

The parade’s Coco (2017) float has received a fresh coat of paint, as well as a few new floral decorations. Meanwhile, the final float in the parade – which features Princess Aurora, Prince Phillip, and the three Good Fairies from Sleeping Beauty (1959) – has finally received some much-needed repairs. The once-broken main tower (which has actually been broken since 2020), has been fixed and is now back to its original height.

The Magic Happens parade is back at @Disneyland and I filmed it in 4k super slow motion for a unique perspective. Give it a watch, I promise you’ve never seen it like this before! We couldn’t be more excited as this might be our favorite Disney parade ever.

The Magic Happens parade is back at @Disneyland and I filmed it in 4k super slow motion for a unique perspective. Give it a watch, I promise you’ve never seen it like this before! We couldn’t be more excited as this might be our favorite Disney parade ever. pic.twitter.com/Vc3gbWuBDV — TheSnapbackFamily (@SnapbackFamily) February 3, 2024

Magic Happens features floats and performances inspired by films such as Frozen (2013), Moana (2016), Peter Pan (1953), and Cinderella (1951), as well as a soundtrack co-written by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall. It is currently scheduled for two performances per day – 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It will perform just one of these two time slots from Monday through Thursday.

There are also ongoing rumors that the fan-favorite nighttime parade, Paint the Night, will return in 2025 to celebrate Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary. Disneyland Park’s neighboring park, California Adventure, is also rumored to receive its own parade at some point over the next couple of years.

What’s your favorite Disney parade? Let us know in the comments!