How to Celebrate World Pokémon Day at Walt Disney World

To say that the world of Pokémon is one of the biggest fan followings in popular culture would be a grand and glorious understatement. However, fans can celebrate Pokémon Day 2024 outside their consoles if they venture through the tall grass to the Walt Disney World Resort.

February 27 marks the anniversary of the first Pokémon game, which caused a cultural phenomenon in 1996. Since then, Pikachu, Charizard, and the 1010+ species of Pokémon have had gamers and anime fans by the throats with each new generation and region. While many might instantly think of Universal Studios’ Nintendo World as the ideal place to pal around with the collectible critters, the Walt Disney World Resort has a few treats for trainers in Orlando, Florida.

Pikachu and the rest of his pals have always been a popular fixture in their native Japan, but the famous franchise has also sunk its claws deep into the American market. While fans at Universal Studios Japan might be able to rub elbows with giant, huggable, meet-and-greet variations of the characters, the American parks aren’t without their Pokémon fix either.

Pokémon Meets the Mouse at Walt Disney World

Even with Nintendo’s Super Mario making his debut at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood, the Pokémon presence in the American theme parks has been minimal. Although a Pokémon attraction has been rumored, the competition across the way has been much more accommodating for trainers and Park-Hoppers alike.

The Walt Disney Company has practically had an iron grip on the cute cartoon character market, so of course, they would want to capitalize on characters like Pikachu and a menagerie of species from the Japanese gaming juggernaut. Seasoned Disney World explorers already know that they don’t have to go all the way to Universal for a taste of the action, but a refresher course might be in order for Pokemon Day 2024.

Pick a Pokémon Pal at Build-a-Bear

Disney Springs is home to some of the most unique shopping experiences on park property, but it has more than a few establishments for a much younger clientele. Along with the Lego Store and Once Upon a Toy, one of the highlights is definitely Build-a-Bear Workshop.

While the store also has a selection of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel characters ready to stuff, dress, and take home, Build-a-Bear also has a wide selection of Pokemon to love. Currently, there are over 25 different species to choose from, and the collection is easily subject to grow as the franchise does.

Play Some Pokémon Go

One of the most accessible Pokémon games in the franchise’s library is Pokémon Go on mobile, and the Walt Disney World Resort is absolutely overflowing with places for battles and spaces for collectible creatures to hide. Disney World is a big piece of property, and there are plenty of goodies to go around for seasoned and veteran players alike.

Currently, the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all loaded with PokéStops and surprises for players to enjoy. Even the water parks are stocked with content to keep the game interesting. And since the theme parks are packed with thousands of potential players, the competition will be anything but boring.

EPCOT Screams Kawaii

If guests are looking for some Pokémon fun in the actual Disney World parks, there’s only one place to go. EPCOT’s Japan pavilion has not one but two locations for fans to find their fix.

The Mitsukoshi Department Store is where guests can get their hands on authentic Japanese souvenirs, including a wide selection of Pokémon merchandise. However, few spots actually have a museum exhibit featuring Pikachu and his pals as prominent features. As part of its tribute to kawaii culture, the Bijutsu-Kan Gallery fully displays Japan’s “cute culture.” Needless to say, the creatures definitely meet that criteria.

While Disney might not offer the same experiences that theme parks in the franchise’s native Japan do, it’s offering more than its current competition in the States. Of course, things might change once Universal Studios moves forward with its plans. Even so, there are still ways to celebrate Pokémon Day all around the place where dreams come true.

