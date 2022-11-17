Disney and Universal Water Parks Closing Due to Poor Weather

Theme parks serve as getaways for families to experience, whether through riding roller coasters, exploring a themed area of the Park, or just spending quality time together.

And, with the warm, humid climate that Florida is known for, water parks are also a great way to be able to break up the theme park days, spending time in the water and relaxing from the bustle that comes from being at the hectic theme parks.

However, as the fall season ensues and winter arrives soon, this means that some of these water parks may shut down due to colder weather in “The Sunshine State.”

Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be closed today and tomorrow, with the reopening date on the website targeted for this Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow as well, with the schedule on the website showing the reopening date of this Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, Aquatica Orlando will be closed today, but according to the website, it is currently scheduled to reopen tomorrow, November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These reopening days and times are subject to change, pending current weather patterns.

Though it’s unfortunate that these Parks are closed due to colder weather at this time, many Guests will look forward to when they reopen. There are so many exciting attractions you won’t want to miss at these water parks.

For example, at Blizzard Beach, some of the more notable attractions include Summit Plummet, which plummets 12 stories straight down and goes through a dark tunnel; Teamboat Springs, one of the largest whitewater raft group adventures that goes through about 1,200 feet of twists and turns; and Toboggan Racers, an eight-lane 250-foot-long competitive waterslide.

At Volcano Bay, some thrill rides include Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which is a 125 feet ride that features a drop door with a 70-degree fall; Krakatau Aqua Coaster, which is a four-person canoe ride that goes through mists, dark tunnels, and a waterfall; and Puihi of the Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides, which is a five-person raft which takes you through a dark cavern and into a funnel.

And finally, there are some exciting rides at Aquatica Orlando, which include Reef Plunge, a water slide that goes through 330 feet of translucent cutouts, where you will see an underwater habitat full of vibrant marine life; Ihu’s Breakaway Falls, a steep multi-drop tower named after Ihu, Aquatica Orlando’s gecko; and Riptide Race, a dueling racer which starts at 68 feet high and consists of high-speed tunnels, twists, and turns.

What is your favorite water park in Orlando? Share your thoughts in the comments!