Universal Studios to Receive First-Ever Pokemon Experiences

Pokemon is ushering in a brand-new event that has never been seen at a Universal Studios Park before. And with DJ Pikcahu and DJ Gengar in charge, you know it will be shockingly good.

Universal Studios is home to some of the biggest franchises in the world. You can visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, race karts at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, survive the vicious prehistoric monsters of Jurassic Park and King Kong, or even team up with superheroes at Islands of Adventure.

However, one IP that eludes Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood has made its home in Japan: Pokemon. And when the other Universal Parks are focusing on Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Japan has an ace up its sleeve: a Pokemon Halloween Party.

Pokemon Are Having a Two-Month-Long Halloween Party at Universal Studios

While Halloween Horror Nights is a fall staple and will surely bring in tons of teenagers and adults, Universal Studios Japan wants to bring in children and families during the day. Their answer to this is the HAHAHA! Halloween Party, featuring the Pokemon Halloween Party led by DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar.

The Park invites Guests to “Experience the extravagant thrill of the first Halloween party in Japan to feature DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar, as well as fun greetings with them and other Pokémon!” While fans were introduced to DJ Pikachu in 2021, this marks the first time anyone will meet DJ Gengar.

Guests will also get the opportunity to meet and take photos with these Pocket Monster DJs as well as three other Ghost-type Pokemon: Mimikyu, Banette, and Misdreavus. Other characters roaming the Park include the Minions, Snoopy, Hello Kitty, and Universal Studio Japan’s mascots, My Melody and Kuromi.

Unfortunately, this is yet another example of an awesome Pokemon event that will not make its way to the United States. Truly, Universal Parks are overdue for some kind of Pokemon attraction, especially since Mario and his friends have done so well over here. Pokemon is the largest franchise in the world, and we’d be more than willing to throw more money at it.

The Pokemon Halloween party will be held from September 11 to November 5, meaning that you will have more than enough time to make it over to Japan if you have the time and money.

Would you like to see Pokemon appearing at Universal Parks in the United States? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!