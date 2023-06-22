Pokemon Helped Police Catch Bombing Suspect in Aberdeen, Maryland

In Aberdeen, Maryland, police officers found a unique ally in a difficult bombing case when Pokemon actually helped the officers find the suspected bomber.

Now the highest-grossing multimedia franchise of all time, Pokemon is basically everywhere. When you’re not watching the anime, you can catch them at home on the Nintendo Switch with the Scarlet and Violet versions of the video game. You can even catch them outside with your phone. And soon, you’ll literally be able to catch them in your sleep.

Of all the mediums Pokemon has conquered, the most underappreciated is probably the trading card game. You probably haven’t thought about these cards in years unless you’re a child or a massive fan. However, these cards were definitely on the minds of Aberdeen, Maryland, police officers because they led them to a suspected bomber.

Pokemon Trading Cards Brought Police to Their Suspect

According to FOX 5 News, Pokemon cards were a massive help in a recent bombing case. Someone had been setting off illegally manufactured explosives, more commonly known as M-80s. Police were having difficulty finding a suspect until a stack of the collectible cards was found in a crater left by one of the explosions.

One of the officers remembered that they had arrested someone the day before, 34-year-old Jeremiah E. Burnette, and he had the popular trading cards on his person. He was later questioned and admitted to setting off multiple explosions around town but never gave a reason why he did it or why he left cards at the crime scene.

Burnette has since been released after posting the $10,000 bail. He is being charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device.

Whichever way you choose to engage with Pokemon, the goal has always been straightforward: Gotta Catch ‘Em All! In this situation, it looks like it was the Pokemon doing the catching. And frankly, it’s nice to see them on the right side of the law.

