The 150 Greatest Science Fiction Movies of All Time Honors Disney Classics

Disney has made multiple strides in the field of animation, but the studio’s contribution to science fiction cannot be denied either. From Tron to Rogue One, Rolling Stone pays tribute to Disney’s sci-fi greats in its 150 Greatest Science Fiction Movies of All Time.

Even when standing next to titans of the genre like A Clockwork Orange (1971) and Back to the Future (1985), Disney still has more than a few sci-fi creations that are icons of the genre. Movies like Tron (1982), Lilo and Stitch (2002), and more are inseparable from the words “science fiction.”

Disney’s contributions might not have paranoid androids, rogue A.I., or a soundtrack by David Bowie, but they come with that special brand of magic made famous by the studio. Although fans unfortunately won’t see the likes of Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) or Treasure Planet (2002) on the list, Rolling Stone featured more than a few iconic flicks from the House of Mouse.

Disney Science Fiction Is Out of This World

Not including films like The Empire Strikes Back (1980) or Avatar (2009), which Disney didn’t own at the time of release, Rolling Stone recognizes five Disney-owned movies that it considers sci-fi excellence. The publication outlines the process of selection in the following statement.

So when it came time to rank the greatest sci-fi movies of all time, we couldn’t stop at 100. Instead, we went bigger and bulked it up with an extra 50 entries, all the better to pay lip service to more of the pulpy, the poppy and the perverse entries — not to mention some of our personal favorites — that don’t normally get shout-outs in these kinds of lists. There were more than a few arguments when it came to the picks. (It was also decided early on that superhero movies as a whole usually fall out the parameters of science fiction, so you won’t the MCU, et al., canon on this list — with one very notable exception.) Here are our picks for the best the genre has to offer. Live long and prosper. May the force be with you.

Of the 150 titans of the genre, like The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) and Alien (1979), these Disney originals were worthy to join them in recognition.

136. Tron (1982)

Yes, the visuals are dated, the effects are cheesy, and the plot can be a little complicated to follow at times with its focus on Users, Programs, Bits, and MCPs, but Tron was still instrumental in the field of CGI and filmmaking for the Walt Disney Company. Plus, who doesn’t immediately recognize those Lightcycles on the game grid?

After getting transported into the virtual world, Flynn must join forces with Tron and Clu to stop the evil MCP from taking over the real world and the realm of the programs. It might be a little old-school compared to its sequel, but it’s still a visually interesting watch.

117. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Definitely one of this writer’s favorite science-fiction movies of all time, Rolling Stone marked this entry as the only MCU member on the list, and they couldn’t have picked a better representative. After all, where would the Multiverse be without our favorite gang of rag-tag outlaws?

The debut entry in James Gunn’s magnificent Marvel franchise brought together Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot together on the big screen for the very first time, and we’ve been hooked on the feeling ever since. Come for the heroic action, stay for the classic rock soundtracks.

115. Rogue One (2016)

The extended Star Wars universe took the franchise in some interesting directions (we’re looking at you, Solo), but Rogue One removed several traditional elements of the series to create more of a war drama and less of a space opera. The results were absolutely jaw-dropping.

While this was definitely a different flavor for some fans, there’s no doubt that it is indeed a highlight of the Disney-owned Star Wars franchise. Additionally, who could forget the infamous hallway scene where Darth Vader absolutely wastes a whole platoon of Leia’s guards?

93. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars as a whole is one of the pillars of the science-fiction genre, but Disney’s trilogy has been one of the most criticized entries in the franchise. That said, Rolling Stone includes the eighth chapter of the saga in the top 100. So there must be something to love about it, right?

There were several complaints about the film, but there’s no denying it was distinctly and unapologetically Star Wars. That said, some of us are still licking our wounds over the Canto Bight scenes.

39. Wall-E (2008)

Leave it to Pixar to create a marvelous science-fiction film and incorporate an incredible environmental message at the same time. While it unfortunately didn’t make it into the top ten, as some might hope, Wall-E still stands with the giants of the genre.

In this animated masterpiece, Pixar took the concepts of a doomed planet, a post-apocalyptic future, and “rogue” robots and turned them into something both poignant and precious. Who says robots can’t fall in love?

Disney has made several more leaps and bounds in the movie industry, and some works have even made it onto the National Film Registry. That said, seeing the studio’s genre-specific work get the recognition it deserves is refreshing.

What’s your favorite Disney sci-fi movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!