Multiple Guests Experience Chest Pain, Faint at Disney World

The new quarterly theme park incident report has been shared, and multiple guests succumbed to illness after experiencing various Walt Disney World attractions.

Shared every quarter, the state injury report for the parks is released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The recent update reveals the incidents that took place between October and December 2023. At first glance, it shows that the likes of Sea World, Busch Gardens, and Legoland had zero reported incidents, with Universal Orlando Resort reporting just one–a 59-year-old- experiencing motion sickness while riding The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

At Walt Disney World Resort, it was a different story, with reports of pain, fainting, light-headedness, and motion sickness reported resort-wide across many of the theme parks.

According to the fourth quarter incident report, a 73-year-old female reported feeling light-headed while exiting the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland. Likewise, over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, another guest reported light-headedness while experiencing the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ride.

The report goes on to reveal that two guests fainted during this time at Walt Disney World Resort. A 41-year-old guest experienced dizziness and fainted after riding Test Track at EPCOT, while another guest at EPCOT, a 75-year-old with a pre-existing condition, fainted upon exiting Frozen Ever After in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Another three guests claimed to have experienced chest pains while on Disney vacation. A 70-year-old guest had chest pains after exiting Toy Story Mania! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a 66-year-old with a pre-existing condition had chest pains when exiting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and a 73-year-old, also with a pre-existing condition, experienced chest pains after exiting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the Magic Kingdom.

Other supporting details are not available. It is difficult to glean more information from these incidents as the theme parks are not subject to sharing anymore. If a guest decides to sue, though, then complaint details can usually be found via the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

A number of Disney park guests have sued the House of Mouse in the past after experiencing accidents and incidents while on theme park property. From falls to pool accidents to guests being hit with an umbrella, there have been a number of lawsuits set in motion by injured Disney World visitors.

Part of a longstanding deal with the state of Florida, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, as well as other large theme park companies, keep their ride inspections in-house and are only required to disclose serious incidents that require 24 hours of hospitalization, Florida Politics notes.

Last year, however, the state passed a law that allowed government officials to carry out inspections on the Walt Disney World monorail. This came amid the drama of the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District and Governor Ron DeSantis’ implementation of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

