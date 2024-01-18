DCU Star Considers Ending Career, “I Don’t Have Much Time Left.”

John Cena, an actor and action star known for their performances in the DC Universe, is about to make a massive career change, saddening fans around the world.

While the DC Extended Universe has often been negatively compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it can’t be denied that the films have created or elevated some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). The state of DC Comics in theaters would be completely different without them.

Another one of those stars is John Cena, who cemented his place in audiences’ hearts with hilarious and memorable performances in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022-present). While his success with DC Studios looks bright, his previous career path may have reached its end.

DC and WWE Superstar John Cena May Quit Professional Wrestling

While John Cena is currently most well-known for his stints in Fast X (2023) and for portraying Peacemaker in James Gunn’s DCEU projects, the Trainwreck (2015) actor began his performance career as a professional wrestler. Since his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2002, Cena has become a record-breaking 16-time world champion, won the WWE Royal Rumble twice, elevated the United States Championship to a higher level, and headlined Wrestlemania five times.

At one point, John Cena was very much the face of the WWE, and to many, he still is. He has had many memorable matches with Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, The Rock, Big Show, and LA Knight. And that’s still leaving a few names off the list.

However, it seems that his time in the squared circle has come to an end. “I turned 47 this past year, and I don’t have much time left in the WWE,” said Cena. He elaborated, saying that it isn’t because of a lack of love for the sport, instead stating, “I think it’s just the demand of age.” The former Doctor of Thuganomics continued:

“I wouldn’t be who I am — professionally or personally — without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake. Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience. And I’ve got to admit when I hit the 45 mark, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy and I’m trying to work on that currently.”

That being said, Cena is ready to send himself off in whatever way the WWE wants. “I just want to do what’s best for the company,” said the star of The Marine (2006). “If it’s a big final match or if it’s just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I’m willing to listen to what WWE has to say.”

While there are some hardcore professional wrestling fans who look back on Cena’s time with the company negatively, it cannot be denied that he has had an overall positive effect on the medium. Genuinely, it will be hard to see the WWE without him.

