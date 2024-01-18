‘Percy Jackson’ Author Slams Films While Promoting Disney+ Show

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023-present) creator Rick Riordan promoted the newest episode of the series by beating up on the original movies, and fans are not here for it.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is easily one of the most popular young adult (YA) novels of the 2000s, with six books released over the past eighteen years. On top of this, the novels have inspired countless adaptations, including movies, a video game, and even a Broadway musical. Who knew that bringing Greek mythology to the United States would be successful?

The most recent interpretation comes to fans as a Disney+ original series, starring Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, and features excellent performances from Megan Mullally, Lance Reddick, Adam Copeland, Jason Mantzoukas, and many more.

The series is particularly unique because it is helmed by author and creator Rick Riordan. However, he may have made a misstep while promoting the newest episode on social media.

“Normalize Bad Movie Erasure,” ‘Percy Jackson’ Author Really Hates The Movies

Percy Jackson & The Olympians author Rick Riordan has made his opinion about the film adaptations of his novels well known. However, things may have gotten out of hand while he promoted the newest episode of the Percy Jackson series on Threads.

“Can’t wait to visit the Lotus Casino tonight in Percy Jackson 106! Iris-messaging, animals run amok, Hermes, and much much more! (Side note: as much as I love Lady Gaga, if some of you seriously think I’d allow callbacks to certain movies, you haven’t been paying attention for the last decade. The show is its own thing. And imo it’s so much better!)”

He ended his post by saying, “Normalize Bad Movie Erasure. See you tonight in Vegas, baby!”

The scene Riordan is referencing is, indeed, very silly. In Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Percy, Grover, and Annabeth (Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, and Alexandra Daddario) eat the lotus flower at the Lotus Casino, leading to a sequence of the trio gambling and partying while “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga plays over it.

That being said, this seems like a very harsh reaction to a movie released almost fifteen years ago. While the movies weren’t well-received (often referred to as ‘Harry Potter knock-offs’) or faithful adaptations, there is still a massive fanbase who love those movies.

And after an aggressive statement like that, it only makes sense that those fans would respond in kind.

Fans Go To War With Riordan

While the post on Threads has since been deleted, the internet never forgets. It has since been shared throughout social media, including on Reddit, where fans have called out the respected author for his aggression.

“Rick’s savageness makes me feel a little less bad about being critical of the show,” said one fan. “If he can dish it, he can take it.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “He should have said ‘Normalize Bad Adaptation Erasure’ if anything. That was not a bad movie by any means.”

Fans were more upset with the attack on everyone who worked on the movies. “It took a lot of work to make the movie and the show,” said another fan. “…To discredit a large team is kind of mean.” Someone even reminded audiences that even George R. R. Martin, who disliked the final season of Game of Thrones (2011-2019), never directly insulted the show. “Rick doesn’t have the same class.”

In the end, it looks like this sentiment backfired on Riordan. Hopefully, he will have a more positive attitude moving forward.

