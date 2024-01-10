James Gunn Shares Exciting ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Updates

Director James Gunn has shared some exciting updates for the next season of Peacemaker (2022-present). However, there’s one massive change that fans may not be happy about.

Like director James Gunn’s previous superhero projects, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) with Chris Pratt and The Suicide Squad (2021), Peacemaker was a surprising success. The series is a mature look at one of the more unknown antiheroes in DC Comics, with plenty of violence, foul language, and nudity. You know, like every other superhero movie and TV show.

Even though it seemed like the show wouldn’t succeed on paper, it became one of the highlights of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), garnering immense popularity and an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that a second season has been confirmed, the new head of the DC Universe (DCU) has made some exciting and nerve-wracking updates to the beloved series.

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 is On Its Way and Facing Major Changes

Fans of the show were worried about Peacemaker’s fate, given that a majority of figures from the DCEU have been cut or recast, including Henry Cavill‘s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ezra Miller‘s Flash, and most likely Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case. Gunn has said he’s keeping basically every member of the original cast in his DCU, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and John Cena as Peacemaker.

Still, fans didn’t hear about the show returning until relatively recently, when Gunn confirmed that he was over halfway finished with the show’s second season. When asked why continue Peacemaker and not just create a new series, Gunn had a simple answer: “Because it’s my favorite thing to do, it’s the biggest original Max show ever, and I have a way in. It won’t be confusing.”

While it’s fantastic to hear that the show will be returning, there has been some news upsetting to some fans: Peacemaker will be ditching its iconic opening dance number.

In a recent post on Instagram seemingly confirming that Freddie Stroma will be returning as Vigilante, a fan asked if Season Two would “have that magnificent opening?” Gunn replied, “New opening, equally magnificent.”

This is particularly shocking, especially considering that the opening dance number for Peacemaker is the greatest intro to a television show ever. That’s right. Better than Succession (2018-2023). Better than Dexter (2006-2013). Even better than Game of Thrones (2011-2019).

That said, it is probably best to trust James Gunn in this situation. He has taken many risks in his career, whether it’s creating a superhero trilogy about a team no one had heard of before or killing off an entire team at the beginning of The Suicide Squad; these decisions have worked out for the better. If he says the new intro will be equally magnificent, he’s probably right.

