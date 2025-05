Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases Epic Return to Wrestlemania

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an unforgettable appearance last night during the first Monday Night Raw in 2024, teasing his triumphant return to Wrestlemania 40, which is coming in a few months.

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Coming Back for Wrestlemania 40?

The last time we saw The Rock at Wrestlemania was 11 years ago. As of September 15, 2023, The Rock hasn’t wrestled in a scheduled WWE match since 2013. His last match was at WrestleMania 29, where he lost to John Cena on April 7, 2013. The Rock has become a movie star but occasionally appears at WWE events. But last night, during the first Monday Night Raw event of the year, The Rock appeared in front of a screaming and shocked fanbase, leaving everyone stunned with a message still sending shock waves through the WWE.

OH. MY. GOD. @TheRock just delivered an absolute mic drop on #WWERaw !

Based on the video above, The Rock might have just teased an announcement for his triumphant and epic return to Wrestlemania 40 this year after making some comments about “sitting at the head of the table.” According to multiple news outlets, including USA TODAY , The Rock is looking to return to the WWE through a big-time match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40.