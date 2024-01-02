Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases Epic Return to Wrestlemania

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an unforgettable appearance last night during the first Monday Night Raw in 2024, teasing his triumphant return to Wrestlemania 40, which is coming in a few months.

The last time we saw The Rock at Wrestlemania was 11 years ago. As of September 15, 2023, The Rock hasn’t wrestled in a scheduled WWE match since 2013. His last match was at WrestleMania 29, where he lost to John Cena on April 7, 2013. The Rock has become a movie star but occasionally appears at WWE events. But last night, during the first Monday Night Raw event of the year, The Rock appeared in front of a screaming and shocked fanbase, leaving everyone stunned with a message still sending shock waves through the WWE.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer, created fan anticipation by hinting at the surprise appearance of a former WWE champion on “Raw Day One” in San Diego. Speculation was rife about the identity of this returning champion, and the excitement in the Pechanga Arena was palpable.

However, when the moment arrived, the crowd’s expectations were met with disappointment as Jinder Mahal made his return instead. Despite the initial buildup and speculation, the revelation did not seem to align with the audience’s heightened expectations for a different former WWE champion.

During Jinder Mahal’s promo, the atmosphere was electrifying when, suddenly, the unmistakable music of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson resonated throughout the arena. The crowd erupted in sheer excitement as The Rock returned surprised, marking his first appearance since his stint on “Smackdown” in September. The unexpected return of such a legendary figure undoubtedly sent shockwaves of enthusiasm through the audience, creating an unforgettable moment on “Raw Day One” in San Diego.

The reference to the “head of the table” subtly alludes to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, suggesting the possibility of an impending feud and match between two of the most prominent figures in the company’s history.

On “The Pat McAfee Show” in September, The Rock had indicated that a match between himself and Reigns was essentially “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, concrete plans couldn’t be solidified. Despite the initial setback, The Rock expressed openness to realizing this long-anticipated showdown at a future WrestleMania, keeping the hopes of wrestling fans alive for the epic clash between these two Samoan wrestling icons.

Dwayne Johnson has been busy in Hollywood since he departed from WWE, making films left and right and working on successful television series like Billions (2015). But it would seem that Johnson is looking to make a big comeback for the WWE by bringing back his iconic and legendary character, The Rock. No official statement has been made from The Rock or the WWE, but with Wrestlemania 40 just three months away, an official announcement might be coming sooner than we think.

What do you think about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to the WWE?