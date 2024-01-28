‘Daredevil’ Introducing New Superhero To MCU

While most people are excited to see Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) return in Daredevil: Born Again (2024), an introduction of a new superhero has every Marvel Fan even more excited.

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again is underway, and the hype is real. Even though Marvel Studios confirmed that the Netflix Marvel series are canon, getting to see many favorite characters from the original Daredevil (2015-2018), like Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), while opening up the door for Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

While it’s exciting to see so many elements from the Netflix Marvel shows officially make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what’s especially exciting is the introduction of a new hero that has never been seen in the MCU before.

‘Daredevil’ Introducing Historic Marvel Comics Superhero To MCU

Since 2022, rumors have been circulating over whether a certain character would be introduced to the MCU through the new Daredevil series. Now, it has finally been confirmed, although not in the way most people expected.

While this hasn’t been officially announced by Marvel Studios or anyone working on Daredevil: Born Again, footage and photos of the character were posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @porgonomics. This confirms a leak from scooper MyTimeToShineHello that Hector Ayala, AKA White Tiger, will join the MCU.

muse ⁉️ maybe on the daredevil set?? it was v cool to see a lil fight play out inside the store pic.twitter.com/ap6qNuEcwM — bre (@porgonomics) January 26, 2024

While @porgonomics thought it could possibly be Muse, a sociopathic serial killer from the comics, more users have identified the character as White Tiger due to the black stripes on the all-white costume.

This is certainly an exciting time for hardcore Marvel Comics fans since White Tiger is an awesome and gritty character, perfect for Daredevil: Born Again. But for more casual fans who don’t know about the hero, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered.

Who is White Tiger?

Originally introduced in 1975, White Tiger, AKA Hector Ayala, is the first Hispanic and Latin American superhero to be a main character in Marvel Comics. Hailing from Puerto Rico, Ayala draws his power from three white tiger amulets: a head and two paws. He remains powerless if he is missing even one of them.

The amulets grant him multiple superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, speed, endurance, stamina, and durability. While wearing the amulets, Ayala also gains knowledge of numerous martial arts, heightened animal-like senses, and the ability to heal his wounds while putting the amulets near them. However, Hector Ayala is not the only person to carry the White Tiger mantle.

Another version of White Tiger is Ava Ayala, who is either attributed as Hector’s sister or daughter whether you’re reading the comics or watching the Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2017) animated series. For a long time, it was rumored that Jenna Ortega would be taking on this role. However, the new photos clearly show that White Tiger is a man.

Either way, this is an exciting direction for Daredevil: Born Again and the MCU. White Tiger is a compelling hero with a fascinating history. And if his story in the show follows the comics, it’s very likely that we’ll see Jenna Ortega don the White Tiger costume sooner rather than later.

What other Marvel heroes do you want to see in the MCU?