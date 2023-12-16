Jenna Ortega Cast as a Vital MCU Character

Many would argue that Wednesday Addams is already a superhero, but that doesn’t mean that fans want Jenna Ortega to stop there.

Jenna Ortega has ascended to stardom, basking in the limelight primarily for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix sensation Wednesday series and as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise. Even with a full schedule that included finishing up the filming of Beetlejuice 2, fans haven’t stopped sharing the roles they’d love to see Ortega play in the future, including Bella in a Twilight remake or joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, what you may not know is that Jenna Ortega has already made her debut in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and she actually played a vital role.

In a covert role simply credited as the “Vice President’s Daughter,” Ortega stepped into the Marvel universe in Iron Man 3 (2013), more than 10 years ago. Within the intricate plot, where Aldrich Killian and Maya Hansen delve into the creation of the Extremis program, a genetic modification initiative endowed with regenerative powers and fiery abilities, Ortega’s character becomes a linchpin in the villain’s scheme.

Without much fanfare, Ortega’s character, the daughter of Vice President Rodriguez (Miguel Ferrer), plays a pivotal yet understated role in the unfolding drama. As the narrative unfolds, it is revealed that Killian’s machinations involve the Vice President of the United States, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding crisis.

The tension escalates as Tony Stark and Colonel Rhodes uncover Killian’s plot, centered around the Iron Patriot suit being used as a Trojan horse to endanger the President aboard Air Force One. In a race against time, Stark contacts Vice President Rodriguez to forewarn him about the impending danger. However, the Vice President appears unperturbed, assuring them of the President’s safety.

It’s at this crucial juncture that Ortega’s character makes her entrance, the Vice President’s daughter. Her father expresses love and affection, unaware of the looming conspiracy. As the camera unveils her wheelchair use and the absence of one leg, a subtle revelation unfolds—her vulnerability exploited by Killian in a sinister pact with the Vice President.

This silent revelation leaves viewers with a chilling realization that the Vice President, swayed by the promise of Extremis healing for his daughter, has allied himself with the malevolent forces seeking to assassinate the President. In this unexpected turn, Ortega’s MCU debut adds depth to the intricate web of political intrigue and personal sacrifice in Iron Man 3.

It isn’t likely that Jenna Ortega’s original MCU character would make a reappearance, especially with Kevin Feige sharing that they have completely moved on from Robert Downey Jr.’s character, but that doesn’t mean that she couldn’t play a new role in the future. As Disney continues to try to get its box office numbers back up– particularly following two MCU box office failures— it would make sense to attempt to lure Ortega to the MCU.

Did you know Jenna Ortega had already made her MCU debut? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!