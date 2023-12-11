Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Series Adding New Cast, Report Shares

There have been few updates given on the status of Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.

While there have been multitudes of speculation surrounding the hit streaming television show, the last major update we got in terms of production on Wednesday happened about a month ago when it was revealed that the Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton-led series would begin filming in Ireland this coming spring.

Now, we have more information to pass along in the form of three new characters that are reportedly set to join the show in Season 2.

Multiple reports indicate that there will be three new characters introduced in Season 2: Karloff, Wolfgang, and Annie. Karloff will be an athletic teenager sporting a prosthetic. Wolfgang is described as a “charming and confident” teenager, and Annie is a young girl aged 12-14 who will play a “whip-smart teenager who is wise beyond her years.” These three new characters will be regulars during Season 2.

The first season of Wednesday, which was an immense success, saw record-breaking numbers in its first week on the streaming platform. The show was streamed more than 341.2 million hours in its first five days on Netflix and was, essentially, renewed almost immediately for a second season.

“We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore,” show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum when the renewal was announced. “Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 Casting Updates

The cast in Season 1 included Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams).

There have been numerous rumors about potential casting changes, but one thing is for sure: The bulk of the cast is set to return, including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Ortega is reportedly set to make an impressive $250,000 per episode for Season 2. Just for reference, the young actress made $240,000 for the entire first season.

While most cast members are set to return, questions loom about Percy Hynes White, who plays the role of Xavier Thorpe.

White was the subject of sexual assault allegations earlier this year, prompting pressure on Netflix to drop him from the series. Percy Hynes White has denied all allegations, and no other information has been given at this time. A couple of months ago, several outlets reported that Netflix is preparing to write the actor off the show, but this has not been confirmed by the streaming company.

With Wednesday set to begin filming Season 2 in just a matter of months, more answers should emerge soon.

